Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld to donate electronic tablets to hospitals

Toby Alderweireld wants to help people feel less alone during the coronavirus pandemic

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is donating "dozens" of electronic tablets to hospitals to help sick people keep in contact with family and friends.

The 31-year-old, who recommitted his future to Spurs earlier this season, wants to help people feel less alone during the coronavirus pandemic and while football is postponed for the foreseeable future.

In a video address on his personal Twitter page, the Belgium centre-back said: "I hope everyone is following the government measures to stop the further thread of coronavirus

"This virus creates many needs, especially the lack of person contact.

"People that are sick can't see their friends or family, so my plan is to buy dozens of tablets to give to hospitals and nursery homes, so people can video chat with their loved ones and friends, to get through this tough period.

"In the next days and weeks I'm trying to get those tablets to places where they can help. I hope anyone that can spare, or give, or do something to help a little bit the people in need, to see family and friends, because it will help a lot. We stay together strong."

Moura 'worried' for parents in Brazil

His team-mate Lucas Moura spoke of his worry for his parents back home in Brazil, who he could be unable to see for some time, but stressed the need to stay positive and follow the government's guidelines.

"Yes, I speak to them every day, just saying the same things, to stay at home, to take care," he said. "Of course, I am worried about my parents because for older people, it's worse. I think about them all the time.

"I've never seen a situation like this. It's strange for everyone, different for everyone, but we need to stay positive, follow the rules, stay at home and like I said, I'm sure we will pass this and come back to normal."