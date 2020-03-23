Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho helps Age UK in Enfield

There are no Tottenham games to prepare for in the foreseeable future - and so Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been putting his spare time to very good use.

The Portuguese manager visited Age UK Enfield in order to see first hand the work they are doing to help older people - who are particularly vulnerable during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jose Mourinho helped Age UK deliver food in Enfield on Monday

Mourinho was not just there in an observational capacity though and the two-time Champions League winning coach helped to deliver essential goods to older people, who have been instructed to self isolate by the government.

Tottenham have stopped training until next month - with the Premier League not due to return until April 30 at the earliest.

My place of birth, Enfield had an extra helper for @age_uk today. Delivering essential goods to the elderly. Nice one, Jose. #THFC pic.twitter.com/fYSxTIOOoK — Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) March 23, 2020

And that left Mourinho free to help Age UK - who have launched a £10m Emergency Coronavirus Appeal.

The funds they raise will help support Age UK's national telephone friendship and advice lines, as well as front-line local Age UK support, including food packages.