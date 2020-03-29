Tottenham allow Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn to return to home countries

Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son have returned to the Netherlands and South Korea, respectively

Tottenham have given Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn permission to return to their home countries, with the Premier League still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Son has flown to South Korea for personal reasons, while Bergwijn has returned to the Netherlands ahead of the birth of his child.

Tottenham say the forwards will "continue their individual rehabilitation and training programmes" while abroad.

Son is recovering from the broken arm he sustained against Aston Villa last month, and Bergwijn is coming back from the "significant" ankle injury he picked up at Burnley earlier this month.

Jose Mourinho said he expected both players to miss the rest of the season. However, the end date of the campaign is now unclear due to the enforced break.

The Premier League has been provisionally suspended until April 30, but that return date is subject to change, with the public still being asked to stay at home by the government to help prevent the spread of the virus.