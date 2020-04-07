Tottenham supporters pile pressure on club as Liverpool reverse furlough decision

Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy are under pressure to overturn the decision to furlough some non-playing staff

Tottenham have come under pressure from fans to follow Liverpool in reversing their decision to use public money to pay employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore admitted on Monday they had been wrong to come to the conclusion that they should apply for taxpayer funds to pay 80 per cent of the wages of some non-football staff and were "truly sorry".

The Premier League leaders were on the end of a backlash from fans and former players after announcing their initial plans, which would have seen about 200 staff pick up the bulk of their wages from the taxpayer.

And after the Reds' reversal, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust once again urged their club to follow suit and overturn their decision to furlough some non-playing staff.

A brief statement on Twitter read: "We have been saying consistently @SpursOfficial - pause and rethink. We are now saying it clearly and in public - do not further damage the Club's reputation, listen to your fans."

Sky Sports News has contacted Tottenham for a comment and is waiting for a reply.

Newcastle, Norwich and Bournemouth are the other Premier League clubs to announce plans to use the government's furlough scheme and they were joined by Rangers on Monday night.

The Ibrox first-team squad along with manager Steven Gerrard, his coaching staff and the club's executives have also agreed to accept wage deferrals for three months to ensure non-football staff receive their income in full.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will not be using the government's furloughing scheme to protect around 900 full-time members of staff.

In an email addressed to all those affected, chief executive Ed Woodward confirmed the club would instead continue to pay all employees as if they were working as usual.