Jimmy Greaves admitted to hospital

Jimmy Greaves is Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer

England and Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves has been admitted to hospital.

Greaves, who also played for Chelsea, West Ham and AC Milan, scored 44 goals in 57 games for England and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad. He is Tottenham's all-time leading scorer with 266 goals.

A Tottenham statement released late on Tuesday night read: "We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital.

"We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.

"Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family."

We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital. We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.



Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family. pic.twitter.com/tDneZxDc3m — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2020

Greaves won two FA Cups during an eight-season spell at Tottenham and was part of the team that won the European Cup Winners' Cup in the 1961-62 season. In doing so, Spurs became the first English side to win a European trophy.

The former striker, who turned 80 in February, suffered a stroke in 2015.