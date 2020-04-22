Dele Alli: Goals and great moments with Tottenham and England

1:33 Jamie Redknapp talks to Tottenham and England’s Dele Alli about the three best goals he’s scored since making the move up to the Premier League Jamie Redknapp talks to Tottenham and England’s Dele Alli about the three best goals he’s scored since making the move up to the Premier League

Dele Alli's whirlwind start to life as a professional footballer took him from MK Dons to the semi-finals of the World Cup in just over three years.

From his eye-catching breakthrough at Stadium MK to his rapid rise at Tottenham, the 24-year-old has developed a penchant for goals and big-game moments.

With the coronavirus lockdown presenting everyone with the chance to reflect, the Spurs attacking midfielder sat down with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp on The Football Show to look back at some of the defining moments of his career…

My best goal…

A trademark celebration to go with Alli's iconic and instinctive volley against Crystal Palace in 2016

[My goal against] Crystal Palace, just because it's rare to score a goal like that.

You can't really work on moments like that too much because you can't recreate that position or how quick the defender comes out. It's all just instinct when it comes off.

I could have tried that 20 times in 20 the next day and not done it, you have to be in the moment and connected to the game. It just has to fall into place and it did, it was a great goal, hopefully I can score more of them.

My favourite goal…

Two stooping Alli headers guided Spurs to a memorable victory over Chelsea in 2017

That's the best goal but it's probably not my favourite.

Either of my headers against Chelsea at home (2017) are my favourite because of how much that game meant to the fans and the players.

Wild celebrations at the old White Hart Lane ensue after Alli's headed double against London rivals Chelsea

My greatest achievement…

There has been a lot of great moments. Obviously, I'm still improving and looking to get those trophies as a team. The World Cup and last year's Champions League [were my best moments].

Dele Alli featured for Spurs in their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in Madrid in 2019

The Champions League was one of the best and worst moments, it was a great achievement, but it was disappointing not to go all of the way and win it. The games we had, the build-up, the whole experience was amazing.

The World Cup was amazing, playing for your country is a huge honour and playing in a World Cup like that, achieving what we did, the way the country came together, they were moments I will never forget.

Dele Alli sealed England's World Cup quarter-final victory over Sweden in Russia

'No regrets, just pride'

I'm grateful for where I am but I want to keep going, keep pedalling in the right direction, keep improving and challenging myself.

1:59 Dele Alli's former MK Dons manager Karl Robinson says the Tottenham and England midfielder is yet to reach his peak Dele Alli's former MK Dons manager Karl Robinson says the Tottenham and England midfielder is yet to reach his peak

Every step I and my family made, like when to move, you do look back with pride at the decisions we made because you don't want to look back with regrets.

I want to keep heading in the right direction and keep improving because I don't want to stop here.

