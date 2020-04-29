Mauricio Pochettino wants Tottenham return to 'finish work we did not finish'

1:04 Sky Sports News' Keith Downie says Newcastle's prospective new owners have made Mauricio Pochettino their number one choice to take over as manager Sky Sports News' Keith Downie says Newcastle's prospective new owners have made Mauricio Pochettino their number one choice to take over as manager

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is "motivated for his next project" - but wants to return to the club one day to finish the job he started.

Pochettino is Newcastle's prospective new owners' number one choice to be the next manager at St James' Park and they are willing to pay him £19m a year to take charge of the club.

The Argentine left Spurs in November, six months after leading the club to the Champions League final, spending more than five years in north London.

"It was an amazing journey that finished the way no one wanted it to finish," Pochettino told BT Sport.

"But deep in my heart, I am sure our paths will cross again. From the day I left the club, my dream is to be back one day and to try to finish the work we didn't finish. We were so closing to winning the Premier League and Champions League.

"But of course I am looking forward to moving on and I am so motivated for the next project.

"But deep inside I want to go back because the fans are so special. Maybe in five years, maybe in 10 years, but before I die I want to manage Tottenham.

"I want to feel what it means to win one title with Tottenham because the fans are amazing, all the love we received was amazing and that is a good opportunity to pay back all the love they showed us from day one."

Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Spurs and is keen on a return to the Premier League and is known to be interested in the Newcastle job.

Steve Bruce will remain as manager until the end of the current campaign, although it remains unclear as to when that will be.

The likelihood is that the Argentine would take charge once the season has concluded.

No decision from Pochettino or the Saudi-backed consortium is expected before the Premier League determines whether to allow the £300m takeover of the club from Mike Ashley.

Former Spurs boss Pochettino was a guest on this week's episode of Natalie Pinkham's In The Pink podcast

Pochettino admitted in February he would love to return to the world of Premier League management.

In a chat with Sky Sports' Natalie Pinkham for the In The Pink podcast, Pochettino said: "To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League. It's going to be difficult, I know, and for now it's a moment to wait and we'll see what happens.

"It's a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.

"I'm ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic."