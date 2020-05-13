Dele Alli: Tottenham midfielder held at knifepoint in robbery at north London home

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was held at knifepoint during a robbery at his home

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint after burglars broke into the north London home he was at in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

There were understood to be five people in the house - including the 24-year-old England international - at the time of the robbery, with Alli's brother, their girlfriends and another friend also present.

Police confirmed that two of the male residents were assaulted during the incidents, with reports claiming Alli was one of those attacked.

Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support. — Dele (@dele_official) May 13, 2020

"Thank you for all the messages," Alli wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening. "Horrible experience but we're all okay now. Appreciate the support."

Police said that no arrests have currently been made, while enquiries into the circumstances are continuing.

Police say two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted

"Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing," a police statement said.

"Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment."

The incident comes two months after the family of Alli's Tottenham team-mate Jan Vertonghen were burgled by armed men with knives at their north London home.

The robbery of Vertonghen's home occurred while he was in Germany for Spurs' Champions League match against RB Leipzig in March.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen's home was robbed in March

Alli had scored nine goals in 35 appearances for Tottenham when the season was suspended in March because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League teams could return to training next week with players unsure about resuming set to speak to their club captains in the next 24 hours.

League captains held a meeting with the Premier League and medical experts on Wednesday afternoon to talk through the protocols which will be in place to make sure training is as safe as possible.

Premier League clubs could start training again next Tuesday if the proposals are backed by players and managers and approved by the government and Public Health England.