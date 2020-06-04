Jose Mourinho won't be fussed over Jan Vertonghen's Tottenham availability, says Alan Smith

Jan Vertonghen says there have been 'serious' offers for him from abroad

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho will not be overly concerned about the availability of Jan Vertonghen ahead of the Premier League returning, according to Alan Smith.

Tottenham are waiting for Vertonghen to decide whether he will see out the rest of the season or leave the club before it is complete.

The Belgium defender's contract expires on June 30 and Spurs have asked him if he would be willing to continue into July to finish off the campaign.

Speaking on the Football Show, Sky Sports pundit Smith believes the lockdown will have afforded players coming to the end of their current deals plenty of time to consider their next steps with a quarter of the current season still to play.

Vertonghen has interest from Napoli and Inter Milan, as well as clubs in Spain

"Vertonghen is 33 years of age and his best form is behind him," Smith said. "We saw that in the latter stages of this season so Jose Mourinho won't be overly fussed if he's not available and if his mind is elsewhere.

"We've got to think that most of these players who are out of contract, certainly the most attractive ones to other clubs, they'll have half an idea at least over where they're going to go and who's interested.

"You could understand if they don't want to jeopardise that move. Vertonghen's situation is obviously different to a 22-year-old who hasn't yet had a career or made his money.

"Vertonghen just wants to elongate his career, maybe in another country - he's spoken about learning another language. Only the individual can answer, but I suspect he won't want to ruin a potential move coming up by playing in a few games.

"He's got one of the best attitudes around - we've seen that over a number of years in England - but at this stage, you're thinking about yourself and your family if you get injured."

Vertonghen is said to be weighing up the risks involved and the potential implications on his future, with Tottenham showing no signs of offering him a new longer-term deal.

Vertonghen has interest from Napoli and Inter Milan in Italy, as well as other clubs in Spain. At 33, he is looking for what could be the last significant contract of his career.

He said last month: "I want to sign with the right club. It could be Spurs, or another club. I really want to continue at top level for a few more years and I would like to play European football next season."

Vorm agrees to remain at Spurs until end of season

Michel Vorm has been asked to remain at the club for the rest of the season

Spurs have also asked third-choice goalkeeper Michel Vorm to stay on in the squad until the final nine games are completed, to which the Dutchman has agreed.

The 36-year-old was drafted out of retirement after a serious injury to Hugo Lloris earlier in the season, having left in the summer after five years at the club.

The Premier League has set a deadline of June 23 for decisions over whether players out of contract will continue into July or not.

Vertonghen is training with Spurs and can play for them until the end of the month, including their opening game of the restart against Manchester United.