Tottenham facing new season fixture pile-up with Carabao Cup and Europa League ties on same week

Tottenham are facing a potential fixture pile-up next month with the prospect of two games in 48 hours twice in as many weeks.

Tottenham will enter the second qualifying round of the Europa League on Thursday, September 17 after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season. They would have progressed straight to the group stage had Arsenal not beaten Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

With the 2020/21 season squeezed due to the knock-on effect of last season's coronavirus break, European qualifying ties have been reduced to one-legged fixtures.

However, even with that, should Spurs progress through to the final two rounds of Europa League qualifying, they will face the prospect of two games across the same midweek, two weeks in a row, barring re-arrangements in an already packed fixture schedule.

The EFL has already admitted some of its first-round fixtures may need to be re-arranged as the opening batch of games are scheduled to be held played on Saturday, September 5, which coincides with the first international weekend of the season.

Spurs' potential fixture pile-up Sep 17 - Europa League Q2

Sep 20 - Premier League

Sep 22 - Carabao Cup R3

Sep 24 - Europa League Q3

Sep 27 - Premier League

Sep 29 - Carabao Cup R4

Oct 1 - Europa League PO

Oct 4 - Premier League

Clubs involved in European competition will enter next season's Carabao Cup in the third round as normal, with Tuesday, September 22 and Wednesday, September 23 pencilled in for those fixtures.

Spurs would then on paper face a third-round Europa League qualifying game on Thursday, September 24.

Should Spurs make it through both games, they would face exactly the same predicament the following week, with the Carabao Cup fourth round scheduled for Tuesday, September 29 and Wednesday, September 30. The Europa League play-off qualifying round is set for Thursday, October 1.

Spurs are due to start their pre-season this weekend with a first friendly against League One side Ipswich.

When has this happened before?

Aston Villa beat a young Liverpool side 5-0 at Villa Park in December, inflicting their first domestic defeat of the 2019/20 campaign

There have been a few occasions - although, unsurprisingly, it is not common. Fixture congestion last season led to Liverpool putting out a youth side - led by then U23 manager Neil Critchley - in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, where they were beaten 5-0 on the night.

Their first team were out of the country at the time in Qatar, ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final clash with Monterrey the following evening.

Further back, in November 2001 Arsenal and Manchester United met in the League Cup only 24 hours after playing Premier League games against Charlton and Liverpool respectively. While both fielded stronger sides in the league games - and still lost - Arsenal emerged victorious from a one-sided cup game, demolishing their arch rivals 4-0.

And back in 1999/00, United controversially withdrew from the FA Cup only months after lifting the trophy as part of their treble season, so that they could take part in the Club World Cup, which was being held in Brazil.