Tottenham's Gareth Bale 'probably' playing against West Ham, says Jose Mourinho

Gareth Bale will "probably" make his second debut for Tottenham against West Ham on Sunday, says head coach Jose Mourinho.

Bale sealed a sensational return to Spurs from Real Madrid on loan in September - returning to north London seven years after his world-record transfer to the Spanish giants.

The Wales forward, who was rested over the international break to build up his fitness, is yet to feature for Spurs but is likely to be involved either on Sunday or in the Europa League on Thursday against LASK.

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United Sunday 18th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"Of course he wants to play," Mourinho said. "He wanted to play since the day he arrived, but it was not possible.

"I am not going to tell you if he is going to play, what I can tell you is that he is working very well, he is working in the way he was not able to do for a long time.

"The last week, especially Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, the planning of the sessions had a big focus on him and he is in pretty good condition."

'Mr Levy is genius the way he makes deals happen'

Mourinho also praised his "genius" chairman Daniel Levy for pulling off an amazing transfer window for the club.

Spurs have brought in Bale and Sergio Reguillon from Real Madrid along with Matt Doherty, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Joe Hart and Carlos Vinicius.

Image: Daniel Levy has been called a 'genius' by Jose Mourinho for his work in the transfer window

Mourinho admitted he was pessimistic about Spurs being able to acquire his top targets with the uncertainty around finances during the coronavirus pandemic, but says the club signed "almost" all the players on his shortlist.

"I think it's a great occasion to publicly thank my boss, my board, Mr Levy, the structure, everybody involved in the transfer window because what they did for the team was amazing," said Mourinho.

"In such a difficult period where I always believed we would not be able to reach some of the targets, some of the needs, the club made an incredible effort and Mr Levy showed once more that when he wants and when he's really involved, he is genius in the way he makes deals happens.

"I can only publicly thank them for what they gave to the team. And now is for me, my staff and the players to answer in a positive way and have a good season."

Mourinho mentioned the club nearly strengthened in all the areas he wanted. But they have so far been unable to add a new centre-back to the squad over the transfer window.

Image: Joe Rodon is a target for Tottenham

Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar was their top target but the two sides were far apart in their valuation of the player.

Tottenham instead turned their attentions to Swansea centre-back Joe Rodon and they remain in talks with the Championship side about completing a deal before the domestic window closes at 5pm on Friday.

However, it is understood the club remain apart in their valuation of the 22-year-old Wales international. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem if the two parties can reach an agreement on the fee.