Dele Alli: Jose Mourinho expects midfielder to stay at Tottenham ahead of Monday's transfer deadline

Jose Mourinho says he does not expect Dele Alli to leave, adding it would be a "huge surprise" if there was transfer business of any kind at Tottenham this month.

Alli's future has been one of the biggest stories of the January transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing the out-of-favour midfielder.

Alli has struggled to earn a place in Mourinho's squad this season, making just four Premier League appearances so far, and is understood to be keen to get back to playing regularly.

PSG are now managed by Mauricio Pochettino, under whom Alli played some of his best football during their time together at Tottenham, but Mourinho does not think they will be reunited this month.

He said: "I am saying that since the beginning of the transfer window, I was not expecting anyone to leave, I was not expecting anyone to come.

Image: Mauricio Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel as PSG manager earlier this month

"At January 27, not long until the end, I don't believe anything is going to happen.

"Football is football. The transfer window is open, sometimes unexpected things happen, but I don't expect it."

Mourinho - who confirmed Alli would miss Thursday's game against Liverpool with an injury - is also not expecting to add any players to his squad before the window closes on Monday, saying: "I don't think so. Honestly, I don't think so.

"The transfer window is open, anything can happen until the last second.

"But I am convinced nothing is going to happen. If something happens, it would be a huge surprise."

Mourinho: Liverpool form means nothing

Jose Mourinho has dismissed suggestions that Liverpool's recent poor form will give Tottenham an advantage when the two sides meet in north London on Thursday night.

The Reds' only win since December 19 came in the FA Cup against an Aston Villa side shorn of their entire first team due to coronavirus issues.

Image: Jurgen Klopp has seen his Liverpool side fail to score in any of their last four Premier League games

The champions are without a win in any of their last five league games - and without a goal in their previous four - a run of form that has left them outside the Champions League places.

Spurs are sixth, just one place and one point behind Jurgen Klopp's side, but asked if Liverpool's struggles could work to their advantage, Mourinho said: "No. I don't feel that at all. Playing Liverpool is playing Liverpool, independent of all the context.

"I don't feel it is an advantage, I don't feel it is a disadvantage. Simple.

"Every club, especially the traditional top six, they have these situations. Not one team started winning and is still winning after 19 matches.

"Everybody had difficult periods, some early, some later, some in the middle. Liverpool had that difficult period where the results were not going in their direction. But the coach is the same and the team is the same."

