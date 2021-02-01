Harry Kane: Jose Mourinho says Tottenham striker hoping to return from injury in two weeks

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Harry Kane is "optimistic" he can return from his latest injury setback in just two weeks.

Spurs striker Kane was missed during Sunday evening's 1-0 defeat at Brighton after damaging both ankles in last week's 3-1 loss to champions Liverpool.

The England captain has undergone scans on the issues and, according to his manager, is upbeat about a swift recovery.

He will almost certainly miss successive home games against Chelsea and West Brom, as well as the FA Cup fifth-round trip to Everton, but could be back to face Premier League leaders Manchester City on February 13.

"The news is pretty good news," said Mourinho in a video posted on Tottenham's Twitter account.

"On the day of the Liverpool game, [we had] no idea. Then the next day we were thinking about three weeks, something like that.

"I do not want to be super optimistic but Harry is optimistic. He has the experience of some injuries in ankles and in Harry's mind it is a couple of weeks, so let's see if he is right."

Kane has scored or assisted 23 of Tottenham's 34 Premier League goals this season.

Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale was given a rare opportunity to impress in his absence against West Brom but was largely ineffectual, while Brazilian forward Carlos Vinicius went closest to an equaliser after coming off the bench.

Leandro Trossard's early goal proved decisive to move Brighton seven points clear of the relegation zone following an overdue maiden Premier League home victory of the season.

Spurs, who topped the table in December, have now won just two of their past nine league games and sit six points adrift of the top four.

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris, who became only the 25th player to reach 350th appearances for the north London club during the trip to Brighton, says the best way to bounce back is by beating London rivals Chelsea on Thursday.

"We can feel the team with a bit of a lack of confidence but we have to look forward," the goalkeeper told Tottenham's website.

"The big game is coming Thursday, it's maybe the best way to react as a team.

"It's the moment to stick together but there is a lot of disappointment from the players, from the manager and coaching staff, from the fans because we expect more from us.

"It's a situation we need to fix as a team. The confidence will be back as soon as we get one good result."

Asked about his milestone outing, the France World Cup winner added: "It's not about numbers. I am just sad for the team, for the fans, for myself. I don't like this feeling.

"I don't know one player who is going on the pitch without the winning mentality, we always want the best."