Tottenham's head kit man Steve Dukes launches shirt auction for Air Ambulance

Tottenham's head kit man Steve Dukes is launching a unique auction of sporting shirts to raise money for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance after his father died following a cycling accident.

Seventy-three-year-old Charlie Dukes came off his bike in May last year and was found unconscious beside a track by a passer-by with serious head injuries.

An East of England Ambulance Service team took him to hospital but he died five days later.

Dukes, who also wants to raise awareness about the importance of wearing cycle helmets, has already raised £10,000 on his JustGiving page but he now wants to find another £20,000 by auctioning a large collection of signed shirts he has collected through his contacts in football and rugby.

They include 106 shirts including ones from all 92 English football league clubs, Celtic and Rangers, as well as international shirts from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

There are also signed international rugby shirts from Scotland and Wales along with Saracens.

"I've struggled, I've struggled inside, people see me and think I'm still the same Steve but on the inside I do struggle a lot and I'm quite an inward person sometimes," Dukes told Sky Sports News.

"I don't always share my feelings so for me it was quite tough and supporting my mum and my brother, and my brother supporting myself.

Image: Steve Dukes is hoping to auction more than 100 football shirts

"I wanted to occupy myself and keep myself focused for my dad so I thought this was a good opportunity.

"My dad would say what's all the fuss about but he'd be proud. I hope he's looking down on us. It's hard, it's sad that I'm doing it. I wish I wasn't doing it but it's happened.

"They (Essex & Herts Air Ambulance) are over the moon and I think quite shocked about how big it has got.

"When I first spoke to them and explained to them what I was doing they were really pleased about it.

"It's going to be big. It gets them out there and people to understand that it's a charity and they need funding. It will be brilliant for them and hopefully save a lot more lives."

The online auction begins on May 14 and closes on May 23, the first anniversary of Charlie's Duke's death.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steve-dukes