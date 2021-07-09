Rianna Dean: Liverpool Women make former Tottenham and Arsenal forward their sixth summer signing

Rianna Dean left Tottenham Women at the end of the 2020/21 season; 22-year-old joins Liverpool, becoming their sixth signing of the summer; Dean also spent time with Arsenal and Millwall Lionesses before joining Spurs

By Joe Shread

Friday 9 July 2021 11:22, UK

Rianna Dean has joined Liverpool Women
Image: Rianna Dean has joined Liverpool Women on a free transfer

Liverpool Women have signed Rianna Dean following the forward's release by Tottenham.

The 22-year-old arrives having spent three seasons with Spurs, scoring a total of 21 goals in 63 games.

Dean - who helped Tottenham to promotion from the Championship in 2019 - came through the Arsenal academy, and spent a season with Millwall Lionesses before joining Spurs.

She told Liverpool's website: "I'm buzzing. The club is massive. I'm really looking forward to it and I'm really happy to be here.

"My job is to score goals and hopefully that is what the fans will see from me. I like to work hard and do my best for the team.

Trending

Rianna Dean
Image: Dean left Tottenham after three years at the club this summer

"When you have healthy competition it only pushes individuals in the team to do better. I've come here to get promotion and help the team push on."

Liverpool manager Matt Beard - who was appointed as the club's boss for a second time in May - added: "It was important we signed a proven goalscorer and Rianna has done that consistently in two seasons in the Championship.

Also See:

"She had a great first WSL season before being in and out of the team last year.

"So she's hungry and we're getting a talented young player as well as adding depth to the squad and competition for places."

Dean follows fellow recruits Leanne Kiernan, Yana Daniels, Megan Campbell, Jasmine Matthews and Carla Humphrey in moving to Liverpool this summer.

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 jackpot has rolled over. Could you land the £300,000 on Tuesday? Play for free, entries by 8pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports