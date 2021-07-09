Rianna Dean: Liverpool Women make former Tottenham and Arsenal forward their sixth summer signing

Liverpool Women have signed Rianna Dean following the forward's release by Tottenham.
The 22-year-old arrives having spent three seasons with Spurs, scoring a total of 21 goals in 63 games.
Dean - who helped Tottenham to promotion from the Championship in 2019 - came through the Arsenal academy, and spent a season with Millwall Lionesses before joining Spurs.
She told Liverpool's website: "I'm buzzing. The club is massive. I'm really looking forward to it and I'm really happy to be here.
"My job is to score goals and hopefully that is what the fans will see from me. I like to work hard and do my best for the team.
"When you have healthy competition it only pushes individuals in the team to do better. I've come here to get promotion and help the team push on."
Liverpool manager Matt Beard - who was appointed as the club's boss for a second time in May - added: "It was important we signed a proven goalscorer and Rianna has done that consistently in two seasons in the Championship.
"She had a great first WSL season before being in and out of the team last year.
"So she's hungry and we're getting a talented young player as well as adding depth to the squad and competition for places."
Dean follows fellow recruits Leanne Kiernan, Yana Daniels, Megan Campbell, Jasmine Matthews and Carla Humphrey in moving to Liverpool this summer.