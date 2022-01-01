Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says January transfer window alone will not turn Spurs into challengers

Antonio Conte has warned that it will take more than the January transfer window to turn his side into Premier League top-four challengers.

Conte is planning a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici to discuss the plans for January, having made his initial assessments on his squad.

The Italian has been vocal about extra quality being required despite lifting an under-performing squad into the top-four race.

Conte says there is no quick fix that will see the club make ground on Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

"If we think this, football is not this way and at this moment there are important teams who see those as important spots this season," he said.

"As I said to you before, to get a place in the Champions League it means somebody has to fail and it must be a big failure for there to be a place free in the Champions League.

"Otherwise I think there are four big, big teams at this moment and then there are other teams trying to build with important investment this year to close this gap.

"But it is not only one transfer market or if you invest money and you have a switch in this way. Football is complicated. It is not only money, you have to build something important over years.

"I am here to do this but I know it is going to be very difficult. Everybody keeps asking about getting into the Champions League but I want to be very honest with everybody and to tell them we have an important job to do and need time and patience."

The window is now open but Conte is still yet to discuss the finer details of what might happen in January, having taken extra time to consider which players he intends to use.

"Now I am sure of that after I made my evaluation after two months," he said. "I asked for time to the club to make the right evaluation.

"Because we had a meeting one month later when I was in charge. It was not the right time. I was not (in a position) to give information or to take a right evaluation after only one month.

"I asked to have another meeting to be sure 100 per cent and to make my evaluation about the whole situation and now I am ready for this reason and waiting for the meeting with the club to speak about this.

"The meeting can tell you everything but can also tell nothing."

"I think it's better for me and the club to speak together and then we'll have the situation more clear than now. To speak about a player that can come or go, now it's not right, it's not honest."

Image: Antonio Conte was less than convincing when asked about Tanguy Ndombele's future at Spurs

Conte brushed aside questions about Tanguy Ndombele's future at Tottenham but added Harry Winks would not be leaving in the January transfer window.

Ndombele has started just one of Spurs' last eight Premier League games, while Winks' game-time has increased in recent weeks.

Conte said he will "for sure" be looking to strengthen his squad in January, but when asked about the role Ndombele would play in his squad, the Spurs boss simply replied: "He's a midfielder.

When pressed further, Conte said: "I pay the same attention in every single session to every player. My concentration is not only on 12, 13, 14 players, but the full squad. There are players that understand very well, others they need more time or for others it could be difficult to understand."

Image: Antonio Conte says Harry Winks has proved he can be relied upon

On the prospect of Ndombele leaving, he then added: "I think it's better for me and the club to speak together and then we'll have the situation more clear than now. To speak about a player that can come or go, now it's not right, it's not honest."

In contrast, Conte was glowing in his praise of Winks, who has started three of their last six Premier League games after playing just 61 minutes in their opening 11 league games.

"Winksy showed to be a reliable player," Conte said. "Winks will stay here. Winksy showed that I can count on him."

Image: Hugo Lloris is approaching a decade with Tottenham, having joined the club from Lyon in August 2012

Conte is also confident Hugo Lloris will sign a new deal at the club, despite the captain being free to talk to overseas clubs in January given his current contract expires at the end of the season.

"Hugo is a Tottenham player, the captain," Conte said. "For sure he will talk with the club to try to find a solution.

"I think that he wants to stay. He loves this club. This could be his opinion."

