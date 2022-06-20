Heung-Min Son: Group of men who racially abused Tottenham forward on Twitter handed 'community resolutions'

Metropolitan Police launched raids across England and Wales last May and detained 12 men under suspicion of stirring up racial hatred towards Spurs' Heung-Min Son; group handed "community resolutions" and instructed to write letters of apology to South Korean forward

Heung-Min Son was racially abused on Twitter after Spurs' 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United on April 11, 2021

A group of 12 men who racially abused Heung-Min Son on Twitter have been given "community resolutions" and have written apologies to the Tottenham forward.

The abuse took place after Spurs' 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United on April 11, 2021.

In May last year, the Metropolitan Police launched a number of raids across England and Wales - detaining 12 men, aged between 20 and 63, under suspicion of stirring up racial hatred.

The men were all dealt with by the police and have all written letters of apology to Son.

A spokesperson for the force told Sky Sports News on Monday: "A group of 12 men who were arrested, or interviewed under caution, under suspicion of using words or behaviour, or displaying written material with intent to stir up racial hatred, as part of a Met investigation into online racist abuse directed at a high profile London footballer, have been given community resolutions.

"All 12 men have written letters of apology to the victim."

