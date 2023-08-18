Yves Bissouma: Tottenham midfielder discusses Harry Kane, captain Son and the calming influence of Ange Postecoglou

Yves Bissouma had more touches and completed more take-ons than any other player in the Premier League last weekend.

"Superb," was manager Ange Postecoglou's assessment, when asked to describe Bissouma's all-action display after a lively 2-2 draw against Brentford. "Outstanding," regaled former Spurs striker Clive Allen.

The Mali international put himself deliberately at the heart of the action, something he didn't quite manage under Antonio Conte last season, who publicly admitted Bissouma was "struggling" with his tactical demands.

Fast forward 12 months, and a new era is beginning to take shape at Tottenham, one without Harry Kane, but one with new-laid plans, philosophies and faces.

It always felt like Bissouma to Spurs was well-matched. In the same window, the club brought in Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero - smart business, but consistency under former boss Conte was hard to come by.

Bissouma only made 10 Premier League starts for Spurs last term, owing, in part, to a three-month ankle injury. Now fully fit, the 26-year-old is brimming with confidence, and in his words, "ready to give everything" for the cause.

Enter Bissouma 2.0 - an energetic yet composed figure, whose aim is to provide for the team, and restore some pride to a club attempting to break from the slumber of several seasons of drift.

Sitting down for an exclusive chat with Sky Sports, the midfielder bound into a meeting room at Tottenham's Enfield Training Centre, full of life, clutching a fruit smoothie. It was clear from the off what his aim for the campaign ahead is.

"I'm very focused on winning things. We work hard every day to win games. Every situation, I want to win, every game," he began, regretful of the fact last weekend's exciting opener against Brentford yielded nothing more than a point.

Image: Yves Bissouma celebrates with Emerson Royal as Tottenham drew level against Brentford

"We controlled the game, but we didn't get our chance to win it, so I don't celebrate these things, but I do appreciate people who say [I've played well]," he added, referring to his 'player of the match' award.

One game in, Bissouma is already benefitting from Postecoglou's attacking style, which indulges front-foot football, moving the ball with pace, but also purpose. The commanding No 8 enjoyed 138 touches in the middle of the park, the most he's made in a Premier League game since his competition debut for Brighton in August 2019.

To illustrate further, over opening weekend, no other player made more successful opposition half passes (81) or more passes ending in the final third than Bissouma. So, what's changed?

He continued: "In life, I'm a person who likes to enjoy. I'm relaxed, I take my time to do good things - at football it's the same, I have a lot of confidence in myself and that's important.

"The way we work with the manager at training is amazing. We work hard. We try to keep the ball, and work a lot on possession - he's the manager, he says he wants us to have the ball."

The Ange effect Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham enjoyed 69.6 per cent possession at Brentford, only once in the last four years – under Jose Mourinho & Antonio Conte - have Spurs had more possession in a Premier League game.

Clearly, Bissouma is not a character who shies away from responsibility. Turning defence into attack is his MO, but the way he does it, in tight areas, surrounded by opposition players with little to no breathing space, is particularly impressive.

One such instance occurred last Sunday, collecting the ball on the edge of the area before using a deft touch to sidestep Christian Norgaard, then another to evade a lunging Yoane Wissa and Spurs were away downfield.

"I don't have pressure, I'm very calm, I just try to think 'what's next'," Bissouma continued, somewhat uncomfortable with talking about his individual performance in isolation.

"I play for Tottenham, I don't play for Bissouma FC," he said with a wry smile. "Everything I do I think about my team, and my team-mates. I'm working hard to be on top every game.

"In the Premier League you can't talk big before games. Each game has its reality. In my head, I'm working hard to do good things game by game."

Image: Yves Bissouma bursts away from two Brentford players with the ball

Talk turns to Postecoglou, who represents a clean break from the pragmatism of the Jose Mourinho and Conte eras, and a return to the traditional ethos of entertaining, attack-minded football.

"He's more open. He's very calm and talks a lot with his players," Bissouma says, when asked to describe the new man at the helm.

"He's like a friend, a dad, an uncle, he's everything. He plays all of these roles. He's very chill, he's relaxed - never putting pressure on his players. He just tries to tell us what he wants. For me, he's an amazing person and an amazing coach as well."

Image: Ange Postecoglou described Bissouma as "superb" against Brentford

And now, with Postecoglou in post, and an exciting brand of football designed to capture the imagination of even the most cynical section of Spurs' critical fanbase, what is the expectation?

"We deserve more, we're a good team and a big club. Now is the right time to show people, Tottenham need to be on the top. That's what we're trying to do but it's not easy because the Premier League is hard. We're not scared, we're ready."

Being ready is one thing, delivering on such promise entirely another. Tottenham have of course lost their talisman this summer, with Kane opting to hunt down the silverware his illustrious career so badly deserves at Bayern Munich. Are the players in mourning? Far from it, Bissouma admits the dressing room will miss "legend Harry", but it's business as usual for those who remain in north London.

"Nothing has changed. Harry is a legend, I have so much respect for him. Thank you to Harry. I wish him the best because he deserves good things. I watched him on the TV when I was younger, and to be in the same changing room was amazing.

"A legend like him, of course we're going to miss him. But now he's gone we wish him the best and focus on us. In football, if you have character, anyone can be a leader. A leader is not just someone who talks.

"We have Sonny - he's the best example for us. By his attitude and the way he is, you know you have to follow his way. If you're following Sonny you know it's a good way."

The Bissouma who opened the 2023/24 is one Spurs fans haven't seen before, assisting the defensive duties of Oliver Skipp while aiding the inventiveness of James Maddison. It looked slick and polished, as if the proverbial penny had finally dropped in the midfielder's favour.

"I can't say it's the best of Bissouma," he asserted, when questioned about whether his Brentford display represented 'peak Bissouma'. He left out the word 'yet'.

If indeed there is more to come, the prospect should serve to excite those within the club, and trouble those outside it.

He's passed the eye test. Now it's time to see if Spurs really have unlocked the true potential of one of the Premier League's most auspicious midfield talents.

