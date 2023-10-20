Spurs tell fans ahead of Fulham: "A football match is not an appropriate arena to display flags of any political or religious affiliation or anything that could possibly be considered inflammatory. This can include national flags during times of political conflicts, campaigns or issues"

Tottenham tell fans not to bring 'inflammatory' flags to Premier League match against Fulham on Monday

Tottenham have contacted supporters and told them not to bring national flags to their Premier League game against Fulham on Monday.

The club has emailed fans with tickets for Monday night's match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, telling them a football match "is not an appropriate arena to display flags of any political or religious affiliation or anything that could possibly be considered inflammatory".

"The club has always considered that a football match is a time to show allegiance to a football team first and foremost," it read.

Premier League players, managers and match officials will wear black armbands and observe a moment's silence at the fixtures taking place over this matchday weekend to remember victims of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 4,137 people have been killed in Gaza since the latest war began, the majority of them women, children and older adults. More than 13,000 others have been injured.

Israel said 1,400 of its citizens were killed in the weekend raid on October 7.