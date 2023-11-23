Jermain Defoe: FA looking into striker's 2008 transfer from Tottenham to Portsmouth

The Football Association has confirmed it is looking into allegations of potential breaches of agent rules in a transfer involving Tottenham, Portsmouth and Jermain Defoe in 2008.

An investigation by The Times alleges that during a private hearing concerning the transfer, it was revealed that Defoe, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, and the Portsmouth manager at the time, Harry Redknapp, all dealt with an unlicensed agent during talks for the deal which saw the then-England striker move to Fratton Park in January that year.

The FA took no disciplinary action in the aftermath of the deal, despite a panel of three QCs finding in January 2010 that Mitchell Thomas, who was a former West Ham and Tottenham player, was allegedly a central figure in the move, despite being an unlicensed agent.

Image: It is alleged Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy (right) and then Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp (left) dealt with an unlicensed agent during Jermain Defoe's 2008 transfer from Spurs to Portsmouth

Now the FA has confirmed to Sky Sports News that it is reviewing evidence from the transfer and will be investigating the panel's findings and lack of action taken at the time.

An FA spokesperson said: "We are looking at the case, and as part of that we will be reviewing the arbitration panel award."

Tottenham declined to comment when approached by Sky Sports News.

Portsmouth declined to comment beyond their statement given to The Times earlier in the week.

That statement said: "The signing of Jermain Defoe in 2008 occurred under a previous ownership and those involved in the transfer of the player's registration from Tottenham Hotspur are no longer at the club, having left many years ago.

"The current board and ownership acquired the club in 2017 from the Pompey Supporters' Trust and club presidents, who themselves formally acquired the club in 2013.

"The board and the new executive therefore have no knowledge of any negotiations that led to Portsmouth Football Club's registration of Jermain Defoe in 2008."