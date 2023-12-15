Tottenham vs Arsenal: Molly Bartrip says North London derby is the game you dream about as kid in the park

Even after two years at Tottenham and few North London derbies under her belt now, the aura of these matches against Arsenal is not lost on Molly Bartrip.

"They're the games you play for. That's why you were over at your local park kicking the ball in the air and controlling it at such a young age. They are the moments you live for," the centre-back explained on a chilly December afternoon at Tottenham's impressive training ground, where Bartrip struck an optimistic tone.

First though, let's get the negatives out of the way - Tottenham have suffered two heavy WSL defeats either side of the international break.

"Those games are tough to take. At the time, it wasn't fun to play in. But if you don't learn from them, then what's the point of being a footballer?," Bartrip said of the 7-0 thrashing by Manchester City. It was followed by a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday evening.

But when discussing the upcoming showdown with Arsenal on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, the 27-year-old is not ruling anything out. Her musings come even before the North London pair drew 3-3 in the Conti Cup on Wednesday, with the Gunners winning the penalty shoot-out for an extra point.

"We know it's a derby but at the same time, it's just a normal football game," Bartrip said.

"And why can't we go and upset them? I think we're obviously going to be the underdogs going into it, but why can't we cause that upset?

"It's at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, if we get a massive crowd there, get everyone behind us and really enjoy and relish the game."

It is another weekend that sees women's teams playing in their male counterpart's stadiums. It comes after Arsenal set another WSL attendance record on Sunday, with just over 59,000 fans at the Emirates to see them beat Chelsea 4-1.

It was a record that was once held for a North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Bartrip believes the ground feels like her team's home whenever they are there.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Which teammate would you trust to plan your birthday party? Who is most likely to forget something? Grace Clinton and Celine Bizet go head-to-head in 'Roll The Dice'

"Playing there over the last few seasons I've been at Tottenham, every time I step on that pitch, I'm like 'wow, this is what it's supposed to be like'," she added.

"It's an honour to play on that pitch and everything around it is amazing, things like the change rooms are top quality.

"And looking back, we've actually done quite well there, so I don't see why we can't do well there again. This time, we want to make sure we win."

It is, in fact, one of her favourite North London derby memories that gives Bartrip the belief that Tottenham can spring a surprise this weekend. It came during a 1-1 draw in November 2021, with a late Vivianne Miedema goal stealing Arsenal a point.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Co-founder of the Proud Lilywhites Chris Paouros sits down with Tottenham's Amy Turner and Angharad James to discuss being the first married couple to play in the WSL, playing in the same team and the highs and lows of their career

Bartrip remembered: "Rach Williams scored a header in the first half. It was hard because they scored in the last minute, but also a game where I felt like we really pushed them. We almost giving them an ugly game to play and the top teams don't sometimes like that.

"So I think if we can cause an upset in that way, I really do back us. I remember coming off pitch and being gutted. We didn't win, but at the same time being so proud of everyone because people know who the underdogs are.

"We're not silly, but I think our mentality is that it doesn't matter. Anything can happen in football and that's the beauty of the game."

"They're great for me because it's how I like to play every game. But when we come up against Arsenal, it's going to be a battle and we need to prepare for that. It's going to be big crowds and playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium should hopefully bring in a lot of people. I love playing in those games. They’re tough. We’re good football sides so you should have some really good football on display."

It had been a summer of change at Tottenham. Along with inevitability of new players, there was also a new manager in Robert Vilahamn. Saturday's game will be his first experience of the imposing Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and his first North London derby in the WSL.

Vilahamn's arrival has been seen by many as a much-needed change, and it has personally benefitted Batrip's game.

She ranks in the top ten in the WSL for passes attempted, completed and passing accuracy. She also sits in the top ten for touches, with all of these combining to not only suit her own style of play, but that of Tottenham too.

"As somebody who has been here a few years now it was a breath of fresh air [with Vilahamn coming in], having a new structure and a new style of play," Bartrip reflected.

"In most of the games this season, we've proved that we do have a style of play and identity and I think a lot of people watching the games hopefully can see that. For me, it's really nice to play in because it suits my style and I know it suits a lot the girls too.

"Robert really drums into us about being positive on the ball, wanting the ball more than anything and being brave. Growing up through the Centre of Excellence, what I always learned was to always have the ball. So for me, that's perfect.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"And playing as a centre-back, part of the game is to do with playing football. It's not just about defending, a lot of it is with the ball.

"Hopefully then, I can start the game from the back and that comes from the goalkeeper too. But we start the game, we can start an attack which hopefully goals come from so it's positive in that way.

"I always want to be the best version of myself and with that, you want to be consistent in that too. I know that [her passing stats] is something I've always wanted to do in the past. It's nice to know those stats, but at the same time, some games don't allow you to do that.

"Every game is different in that way, but it also helps that I've got very good players around me that always want the ball so my passing accuracy is probably good because of that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL clash between Tottenham and Manchester United

On a few occasions this season too, the defender has worn the captain's armband in the absence of regular captain Bethany England.

"It is a little bit new for me and I've probably been learning as we go along," Bartrip added. "But I'm no different than anybody else in the team and I've never thought that I am.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema look ahead to Arsenal's derby clash with Tottenham.

"There's a lot of leaders in this team and some players that I still look up to regardless of what my role is every week. I want to try and bring the best for the team and be the best for myself. So in that way, I've not really thought too intensely about it. I've just gone out, hoped to enjoy the game and given everything I can to help the team be successful."

She will be hoping to pull all of her experience and knowledge together when she steps out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. It is another step towards parity between the men and women's game, and both WSL teams are keen for the derby to be given the same gravitas and rivalry as the male edition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player What is your guilty pleasure? Favourite holiday destination? Amanda Ilestedt appears in 'Getting To Know You'

"We want to make it the same - why not?," Bartrip said. "We go into the game knowing it's a derby, I know Arsenal do so why can't we have the same kind of nature around it?

"We want to get as many people there as possible. We want people singing our names. We want people shouting for Tottenham. That's what you want in those big games and I really think the crowd can be an extra push for us this this game."

The midweek Conti Cup draw will have already gone some way to dampen some of the demons of their recent WSL defeats. And as Bartrip herself says - with a packed-out stadium behind them and the 'anything can happen' atmosphere of a derby, Tottenham will be hoping they can fulfil some dreams of those kids in the park.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal on Saturday live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am; kick-off 12pm