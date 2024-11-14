Warning: Some may find quotes within this article offensive ; Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur believes he is set for a lengthy ban for racial slur about team-mate Heung-Min Son and East and Southeast Asians on a Uruguayan TV show

Rodrigo Bentancur: Tottenham midfielder believes he will be handed lengthy ban for Heung-Min Son racial slur

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur believes he will be given a lengthy ban for his summer comments regarding team-mate Heung-Min Son.

Bentancur says he has been informed of his potential punishment by his agent, amid reports he will be suspended by the FA for seven games, but this sanction has not been confirmed by the governing body, nor his club.

Speaking on international duty with Uruguay, Bentancur said: "My agent rang me and told me he had been notified that this was the sanction.

"So far, the club haven't contacted me. I already knew more or less where it was going.

"Now the sanction is out, I want to be calm here with the national team. Then we'll see when it's time to go back."

The FA announced in September that it had charged Bentancur with misconduct in relation to its rules on abuse and insults and those that include references to race or ethnic origin.

Bentancur insisted it was a "very bad joke" after he said Son and his cousins "all look the same" in an interview with Uruguayan national TV.

Son said they remained "brothers" and "nothing had changed" after Bentancur immediately apologised to him, admitting he had "made a mistake".

The FA will give an update on the Bentancur case in due course.

Neither the FA nor Tottenham commented when contacted by Sky Sports News.

Uruguay face Colombia on Saturday and Brazil next Wednesday in two World Cup Qualifiers.

Tottenham travel to Manchester City next on Saturday November 23.

