Rodrigo Bentancur: Tottenham midfielder handed seven-game ban for Heung-Min Son racial slur

Warning: Some readers may find quotes within this article offensive ; Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been handed a seven-game ban for racial slur about team-mate Heung-Min Son and East and Southeast Asians on a Uruguayan TV show

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been given a seven-match domestic ban by the Football Association for a racist remark made about team-mate Heung-Min Son in a TV interview.

Bentancur was charged by the FA on September 12 with an alleged misconduct breach in relation to a media interview, which emerged in June and showed Bentancur being asked by the host of Canal 10 to show the shirt of a Spurs player.

Former Juventus player Bentancur replied: "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

While an apology from Bentancur was swiftly forthcoming, due to this being an "aggravated breach", an independent regulatory commission panel were required to either uphold the FA charge or dismiss the case.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son defends Bentancur following his FA charge for allegedly making offensive comments about his team-mate

The independent regulatory commission panel upheld the charge and Bentancur is set to sit out Tottenham's next seven domestic fixtures, but will be able to feature for the club in upcoming Europa League matches with Roma and Rangers.

An FA spokesperson said: "An independent regulatory commission has imposed a seven-match suspension and £100,000 fine on Rodrigo Bentancur for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a media interview.

"It was alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder breached FA Rule E3.1 as he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"It was further alleged that this constitutes an "aggravated breach", which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference - whether express or implied - to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

"Rodrigo Bentancur denied this charge, but the independent Regulatory Commission found it to be proven and imposed his sanctions following a hearing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' reporter Paul Gilmour explains why the Football Association gave Rodrigo Bentancur a seven-game ban and £100,000 fine for using a racial slur about Tottenham team-mate Heung-Min Son.

Son said he and Bentancur remained "brothers" and "nothing had changed" after the Uruguayan immediately apologised to him, admitting he had "made a mistake".

Tottenham travel to Manchester City next on Saturday November 23, live on Sky Sports.

Kick It Out statement on Bentancur

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kick It Out chief executive Samuel Okafor believes Rodrigo Bentancur's comments about Son Heung-Min should be taken seriously.

A spokesperson for Kick It Out, an organisation aiming to tackle discrimination in the sport, has commented on the decision to ban and fine Bentancur.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, they said: "We welcome today's decision to hold Rodrigo Bentancur accountable for using a racial slur.

"A significant number of reports were made to Kick It Out regarding the incident at the time, highlighting how abuse directed at players from East and Southeast Asian backgrounds not only impacts the individuals involved but also affects fans in the wider community."

Spurs' next seven domestic fixtures

November 23: Manchester City (a) - live on Sky Sports

December 1: Fulham (h)

December 5: Bournemouth (a)

December 8: Chelsea (h) - live on Sky Sports

December 15: Southampton (a)

December 19: Manchester United (h) - live on Sky Sports, Carabao Cup quarter-final

December 22: Liverpool (h) - live on Sky Sports