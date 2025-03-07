Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham boss defends Guglielmo Vicario after heated exchange with fans in AZ Alkmaar loss

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou defended goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after he was involved in a heated exchange with the travelling Spurs fans following Thursday’s Europa League defeat at AZ Alkmaar.

The Italy international went over to the away supporters following an 18th loss of the campaign and seemed to urge them to lift their spirits, but was met with anger from a disgruntled fanbase.

Vicario also received criticism for his behaviour on social media in the wake of the last-16 first-leg loss in the Netherlands.

The 28-year-old said it was "just a way of trying to stay together" and Postecoglou has defended his actions ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game against Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports, which comes before Thursday's crunch second leg.

The Australian said: "Vic [Vicario] is very, very passionate about this football club. He's very passionate about what we're trying to do here, he wants to win and he wants everyone on board with that.

"If people think there is one bad or vindictive bone in Vicario's make-up they don't know the man that I do.

"The guy is one of the purest human beings you can ever come across. Whatever he does, he does what he thinks is best for the team and football club because he really cares."

Vicario explains his gesture to fans

Vicario called for togetherness after a hugely disappointing performance on Thursday as Spurs' only shot on target came in the 88th minute, with Lucas Bergvall's first-half own goal handing AZ the victory.

"I can understand the frustration of the fans, but we still have a lot to play for, especially in the second leg. It's just a way of trying to stay together because we have the opportunity to go through to the next round," Vicario insisted.

"We need them every game, home and away. We know they are very important for us and now is a big moment of the season. And with them we can play with one more man on the pitch so it's so important.

"I can really understand the disappointment they had because we didn't show our level of football. It's disappointing for us but we have to analyse and forget, and be ready for the next round.

"We still have another game to play against AZ at our place, so it's the moment to stick together now because we can go through this round."

He added: "We take the responsibility for what happened but now we're going to show the real Spurs in the next game.

"The performance is nowhere near the level we should have played this game. We know it's frustrating. The result of course is not great, but we have to play the second leg, so it's on us.

"Now we have to analyse but also forget straight away this game. We have a big game on Sunday and ready for the second leg next Thursday."

Ange: Van de Ven and Romero 'in line' to return vs Bournemouth

Postecoglou has revealed defenders Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero "are in line to feature" against Bournemouth after opting not to play them in the defeat at AZ due to the pitch.

Van de Ven and Romero were unused substitutes in the loss as Kevin Danso and Archie Gray were the centre-back pairing in the Netherlands.

Van de Ven and Romero last appeared in the Premier League in the 4-3 home defeat to Chelsea on December 8, but could both return three months on for the home game against the Cherries, raising hopes they will be back for Thursday's crunch second leg against AZ.

Asked whether the pair could play against Bournemouth, Postecoglou said on Friday morning: "There's a chance.

"When I saw the pitch the night before [the AZ Alkmaar game] I pretty much made up my mind I wasn't going to risk them.

"It wasn't a great pitch, it wasn't steady underfoot and it wasn't a game where I thought I needed to expose them.

"But a couple of extra days' training and recovery, and hopefully both are in line to feature."

'Sombre Ange needs big improvement for Bournemouth game'

Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge at Ange Postecoglou's pre-match press conference:

"A rather sombre Ange Postecoglou for the pre-Bournemouth press conference but it's hardly surprising after a late finish in the Netherlands and a very disappointing display from his side.

"Due to such a short turnaround, there was no update on Dominic Solanke's back injury. However, Postecoglou described it as just a knock.

"Spurs will need Solanke for next Thursday as they looked toothless without him.

"Mathys Tel has so far struggled in the striker role and Postecoglou ideally wants him out wide.

"Despite Thursday being make-or-break in terms of the season, a defeat at home to Bournemouth on Sunday is not the ideal preparation for the second leg and the head coach will look for a big improvement from several individuals.

"Postecoglou insists when they're at their best, they're tough to stop but the inconsistencies throughout the season mean the next two games are very hard to call."