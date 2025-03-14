Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham head coach hits back at 'Mr Hindsight' critics in extraordinary

Ange Postecoglou has hit back at 'Mr Hindsight' critics and vented about doubts over his ability to manage Tottenham Hotspur.

Postecoglou, who led Spurs into the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday, came out fighting with an extraordinary response to the pressure he has been under during his second season at the club.

Ahead of facing Fulham on Sunday in the Premier League, Postecoglou was asked how he had handled questions over his future and whether there is more scrutiny at Tottenham than in his previous jobs, with the club sat 13th in the table.

In a press conference that lasted for over 30 minutes, he said: "Yeah, the scrutiny is more because there's more noise, but that doesn't mean it needs to affect you.

"I've said many, many times that it doesn't concern me because I'm not really sure how people kind of perceive this role and particularly me as a person, that they would think that I would worry about tomorrow if there's a negative outcome. I just don't live my life that way. I don't speak that way. I don't think that way.

"I love what I do. I get up every day, take on the challenge, see where the possibilities are and keep moving.

"There's a lot of noise. I think there's always kind of two sides to that. One is people kind of do some critical analysis of what I do. Others, just like the story of a manager being under pressure, people get excited by that.

"Some people really enjoy that process for some bizarre reason and the more they try and push individuals, whether it's me or anyone else, to that sort of position, then it generates for them whatever sort of satisfaction they get out of it. But it doesn't infiltrate my world.

"Irrespective of what happened last night (vs AZ Alkmaar), I still would have gone home and asked my kids how the concert went. My life goes on. It's not that overwhelming that I feel the need to block it all out or to react to it. It doesn't bother me.

'Google my name and get some headlines'

When asked if it is more intense because of where he comes from, Postecoglou said: "If I say that, then people will just kind of see me playing the victim card and I don't want to do that. But 100 per cent there's an element of that. There's no doubt about it.

"Let me give you an example. Whatever profession you're in, you're a journalist, you're a plumber, you're a policeman, you're a lawyer, you're a doctor, you've been doing that job for 26, 27 years.

"Irrespective of whatever you do, do you reckon that person's got a pretty good idea about that job? Would you ever question his knowledge on that job? Would you ever question whether every decision he makes he's thought about or experienced before?

"If you survive for 26, 27 years, it means you haven't stuffed up too many times. Whatever you do, because if you're a plumber, then everywhere you've gone, if there's leaks, then you're not going to get another job. If you're a doctor and people are dying, then you're unlikely to kick on.

"If you're doing it for 26, 27 years, he's got a fair idea about what he's doing. But then you might say maybe he's just a grinder?

"But then if that person started pretty much on the factory floor of that industry, whatever industry it was, maybe you're a CEO or whatever, and he ends up in the position where the top one per cent of his profession get to, then you've got to say, OK, this guy must have something. You don't get to that from the factory floor, from the basement to the top one per cent in your field.

"I'm talking about the level, I'm not talking about expertise. But then you might say, OK, but he's out of his depth now. But if you've taken a club that finished eighth to fifth in your first full year...so when you put all that together and then you hear, like I said, he's out of his depth, he doesn't know what he's doing, he's got no idea, his methods don't work, his philosophy doesn't work. In any other industry, you wouldn't do that.

"You might be critical of his performance, but you wouldn't do that. Google my name and get some headlines. Just plaster them on a wall. And you'd say, I don't think that fits somehow. But it does. Because that's kind of where we're at.

"There's critical analysis of performance at every level. And like I said, as you get higher, there are bigger things at stake, for sure.

"Forget the football manager, forget me. Just any other, would you say he's got no idea what he's doing. He's got no plan B. He's stubborn, his methods don't work. He's out of his depth.

"Where does that come from? From people that probably...some weren't even born when I first started managing. I started in 1996-97.

'A manager's greatest nemesis is Mr Hindsight'

"You've got to just accept that it's part of the world I'm in. But I accept it. I don't have to react to it. I can just laugh it off because I just think it's ridiculous.

"And it doesn't change me as a person, It doesn't change anything I do or what I believe or how I continue to go on. Because my career will go on. Everyone realises that, whatever happens, my career will go on. That's a long answer, isn't it?"

Do you still enjoy it even during this time?

"I love it. No, I'm not saying that sort of facetiously. I love the fact that, you know, there's a massive challenge there and people are doubting you and all that sort of stuff.

"I do love it. But I also think that some of it is just ridiculous beyond its nature of being anything other than just cheap and very shallow. I'm not talking about critical analysis. I'm not talking about, you know…oh, jeez, I'm going on now…

"I've got one more story and then I'll let you go. You know who the greatest nemesis for any manager is? In today's world, and he's only come to the surface probably in the last five, six years, maybe 10 years. Mr Hindsight.

"You know who Mr Hindsight is? He's the guy who, when the outcome's there, the result's already done, he's got all the answers with the greatest of certainty that was so obvious, and he's never wrong.

"And Mr Hindsight will go out there every time and profess to be the oracle of all oracles because he just deals with what's happened after the event, never before. And there is such a mass of Mr Hindsight. The Killers should do a song about him. I'd definitely buy it.

"You want to be critical or you want to have really strong sort of opinions about things? State them before the event. Make them really clear and stand by them when they're wrong because I guarantee you they'll be just as wrong as any manager who's wrong probably more often.

"But there aren't many of those. There are some who if they don't do it before the event, after the event will always put a perspective on their analysis. But I see them, mate, and I hear them after the event. 'Oh, so obvious. Oh, how did he get that team selection wrong?'

"It's easy to deal with an outcome. Anyone can deal with an outcome. You don't need to even understand football. That team won, that team lost, that team's better, that coach is better, those players are better, that system's better, those selections are better, those decisions are better, they were always going to be better - I could have told you that before the game. You never did. Everything's obvious so what's the point?

"If it's just results what's the point of having anything else? All we'll do is whoever won, you put a column there and say everyone writes the same piece for that and whoever lost, you put a column there, everyone writes the same piece there. These managers are under pressure, these managers are the best. And then flip it the following week because results always go the other way.

"But anyway, we should have had this offline, I've said too many things that I'm going to regret tomorrow."