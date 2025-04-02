Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham boss admits there are 'some outstanding candidates out there' if club sack him

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says there are "some outstanding candidates out there" should the club decide to sack him.

But the under-pressure Australian says speculation around his future "doesn't rock my world", while he did not feel "disrespected" by comments from ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino after the Argentine exclusively told Sky Sports News he wants to "one day" return to the club.

A week on from Pochettino's interview, a report in The Athletic claimed Postecoglou's future is in serious doubt beyond this season, with Spurs reportedly making Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola their top target to take over as head coach should they decide to sack the Australian.

Spurs sit 14th in the Premier League and are aiming to avoid a 16th league defeat of the season at London rivals Chelsea on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Asked about how he deals with the talk around his future, Postecoglou replied: "I know what my responsibilities are. I'm sure if the club decide to go in a different direction, there are some outstanding candidates out there for it.

"And you know what, maybe somebody will think, 'Ah Ange Postecoglou's not a bad coach, maybe we'll take a punt on him'.

"It doesn't rock my world, it doesn't consume me. I am here and passionate about what we are doing.

"I was brought in to change the way the club plays, rejuvenate the squad and bring success. I am focused on that and that's what I'll keep doing."

Ange responds to Poch return comments

During the international break, former Tottenham boss Pochettino admitted he wants to "one day" return to the club as he revealed he has a "very good relationship" with chairman Daniel Levy.

Questioned about Pochettino's remarks, Postecoglou said: "Mauricio hopefully wants to come back one day, I hope it happens for him. We all have dreams and aspirations.

"You're suggesting he was trying to put pressure on me?"

When asked whether the timing felt disrespectful, the 59-year-old replied: "Well I don't feel disrespected.

"If you ask Mauricio that question directly, you'd get a pretty clear answer as to what his intent was.

"Again, nothing for me to be consumed with."