Lucas Bergvall injury: Spurs midfielder to miss rest of season, confirms Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed midfielder Lucas Bergvall has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury.

Bergvall was absent from the matchday squad for the 3-1 win against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday after picking up an ankle injury in the build-up to the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Speaking ahead of the meeting with West Ham on Sunday, Postecoglou said: "Lucas [Bergvall], looks like the injury is significant to keep him out for the rest of the season. He tweaked the ligaments in his ankle."

The Spurs boss also offered updates on Dominic Solanke and James Maddison, who were forced off with knocks during the win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as well as captain Heung-Min Son who has missed the last five games.

He added: "Dom [Solanke], we don't think is anything too serious. He is a doubt for the weekend.

"[James] Madders is a bit more of a concern as it is the knee. We have sent him for a scan and are waiting for the outcome.

"Son is out on the grass and feels better every day. We will see about Thursday."

