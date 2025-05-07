Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham: Will artificial pitch above the Arctic Circle see Spurs slip up in Europa League semi-final?

A two-goal advantage heading into the away second leg of a Europa League knockout tie, Tottenham were in this situation four years ago - and it did not end well.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs let a first-leg 2-0 lead slip against Dinamo Zagreb after a 3-0 extra-time loss in Croatia. The turnaround was even more extraordinary considering Dinamo were managerless, having lost their head coach to a prison sentence between the first and second legs.

Now Bodo/Glimt are aiming to emulate Dinamo's comeback on Thursday, with Tottenham holding a 3-1 first-leg semi-final lead. History, however, is not on the Norwegians' side.

Image: Dinamo Zagreb knocked Spurs out of the Europa League in March 2021

A two-goal first-leg semi-final deficit has never been overturned since the competition was rebranded as the Europa League in 2009/10.

You have to go back 37 years - when the competition was known as the UEFA Cup - for the last time it happened as Espanyol beat Club Brugge 3-0 at home to win 3-2 on aggregate and reach the 1988 final.

'Artificial pitch is an advantage for us'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Freddy Toresen from the Avisa Nordland and Studio Glimt podcast says it will be a 'totally different game' when Spurs play Bodo Glimt on their artificial pitch

But what will give Bodo/Glimt real belief they can become Europa League history-makers is their unique home fortress.

The 8,270-seater Aspymyra Stadion - located above the Arctic Circle - boasts a tricky artificial pitch, freezing temperatures and a cramped atmosphere. It has become an icy graveyard for visiting teams.

Kjetil Knutsen's side have won 28 of their last 34 home games in all European competitions, and are on a five-game winning European home run with their last victory coming against Lazio.

Image: Bodo/Glimt play at the 8,270-capacity Aspmyra Stadion

Just hours before facing the Italian giants, the Bodo/Glimt pitch was buried in snow, but a combination of under-soil heating, snow ploughs and hard-working groundstaff saw the game go ahead.

But Lazio wish it had not, as they lost the quarter-final first leg 2-0 - the synthetic surface proving particularly problematic.

"They had speed in their exchanges because of the artificial pitch," Lazio boss Marco Baroni told Sky in Italy.

Image: The Aspmyra Stadion is located above the Arctic Circle

So how much does the artificial pitch really give the Norwegian champions the upper hand?

"There's no doubt it is an advantage for us," reveals Bodo/Glimt defender Odin Bjortuft, who missed the first leg in north London through injury.

"But at the same time, it's what you're used to. We train on this pitch every day, the same with the team we meet, they train on grass pitches every day.

Image: The artificial pitch at Bodo/Glimt's Aspmyra Stadion

"They have an advantage on us, and we have an advantage on them. I think it's evened out.

"But of course, playing here at home is a big advantage for us because I don't think a lot of teams are prepared for what's coming.

"We have managed to do this in a successful way. The ball goes really fast here, and that's a key object for us."

Spurs have been here before... at Tamworth

But an artificial pitch is nothing new for Spurs this season. Ange Postecoglou's side played on one four months ago at Non-League Tamworth, although the result was concerning.

Tottenham needed extra time to avoid FA Cup third-round embarrassment at the Lamb Ground as they eventually won 3-0 on the 3G pitch.

Image: Tottenham survived an FA Cup scare at Non-League Tamworth on their artificial pitch in January

That near-disastrous experience could, however, prove vital ahead of their trip to Norway.

Asked what makes Bodo/Glimt's pitch such a difference-maker, Bjortuft explains: "I think it's a combination [of things].

"The ball goes really fast when you play passes, and it's more difficult for defenders reaching attackers and getting contact with us. That's what we benefit from in these games.

"Of course, it's a big difference between artificial and grass in many ways, but the main key is that the ball goes so fast.

"It may be harder to turn and everything for players that are not used to it."

Friendlier temperature awaits Spurs

Lazio, Olympiakos, Porto, Besiktas and FC Twente have all been frozen out at the Aspymyra Stadion this season.

And four years ago, a much-changed Roma were hammered 6-1 there as Mourinho suffered the heaviest defeat of his managerial career, while Postecoglou has already tasted defeat at Bodo/Glimt with Celtic after a 2-0 loss in February 2022.

But the ice-cold conditions contributing to those upsets will not be as harsh for Tottenham's visit.

Image: Snowy conditions have helped Bodo/Glimt build an impressive home record

Besiktas lost at Bodo/Glimt in December with the temperature at minus one, but Thursday's forecast is around seven degrees, making it more tolerable for Spurs.

Asked by Sky Sports about whether Bodo's friendlier weather will hinder their chances, Bjortuft replies: "I look forward to seeing the sun again! I don't mind it really, and I don't think any of us think about that.

"It's been big talk worldwide for newspapers that the weather is such an advantage for us, but I think we can play the same football whether it's snowing or it's sunny, so there's no difference for us."

But if Bjortuft believes the weather is inconsequential, then the atmosphere and tightness of the venue are of real significance.

"It's a smaller stadium than they [Tottenham] are used to. It's really compact," the 26-year-old says. "And it's a city that stays together.

"We are really comfortable playing here, as many home teams are. I think we have a good backing from the town and they are really positive, even if it goes south.

"It's a good feeling for us to have them on our back."

'Tottenham have everything to lose'

Image: Bodo/Glimt have only failed to win six of their last 34 home games in all European competitions

Bodo/Glimt will be buoyed by the fact that 60 per cent of their European wins (excluding qualifiers) have been by two or more goals, including the home victories over Lazio (2-0) and Olympiakos (3-0) this season.

Spurs will be desperate to avoid conceding first on Thursday.

"I'm not quite so sure about Tottenham [making the final]. It's down to the first goal," European football expert Kevin Hatchard told Sky Sports News.

"If they get that first goal, with the crowd and that kind of setting - the plastic pitch in the Arctic Circle - then that becomes an enormous test for Tottenham psychologically.

"Tottenham have everything to lose, but Bodo/Glimt don't have anywhere near as much to lose. The pressure's off them to some extent."

Dinamo Zagreb were in Bodo/Glimt's position four years ago and managed to upset the odds. This has the potential to be déjà vu for Spurs.