Xavi Simons transfer latest: Tottenham Hotspur close to completing signing of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder after Chelsea interest
Xavi Simons is close to signing for Spurs after agreeing deal with RB Leipzig for the Netherlands international; Chelsea were considering offer; the deal is worth just over £51m; Spurs also want a winger and centre-back before window closes
Friday 29 August 2025 08:16, UK
Tottenham Hotspur are close to completing the signing of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig with Chelsea having also been interested in the attacking midfielder.
The clubs have agreed a deal worth just over £51m, while the 22-year-old has also agreed personal terms.
It comes after successful negotiations between Spurs and RB Leipzig, who hold a good relationship.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | FREE highlights▶️
- Got Sky? Watch games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
Chelsea are set to miss out to their Premier League rivals, having also been interested in Simons. They have already agreed a £40m fee with Manchester United to sign Alejandro Garnacho.
Simons was excused from training on Thursday, according to Sky in Germany, and travelled to London to explore a move to the Premier League.
Adam Bate speaks to Xavi Simons' former coach at PSV to find out more about a special talent who Tottenham could build their team around
Spurs have made signing a No 10 a priority and Simons fits the bill. The club missed out on signing Eberechi Eze recently, who chose a move to north London rivals Arsenal instead.
Simons played predominantly as a No 8 on the left side of Leipzig's 4-3-3 midfield last season but he can also play off a striker and come in from wider positions in the attack.
Simons came through La Masia, the famed Barcelona academy, from where he initially attracted Chelsea's interest, before going on to Paris Saint-Germain and then RB Leipzig.
Spurs in the hunt for three positions
As well as Simons, West Ham's Lucas Paqueta and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers are well-liked at Spurs - but both are considered not for sale.
Nico Paz is also admired, but a deal for the Como attacking midfielder is considered a non-starter due to Real Madrid's financial interest in the player. They have a 50-per-cent sell-on inserted in his contract and a buy-back clause worth £8.7m.
Spurs also missed out on Morgan Gibbs-White this summer when he signed a new Nottingham Forest contract.
As well as a No 10, Spurs want to sign a left winger and have targeted Man City's Savinho. However, City do not want to sell and he is almost certain to stay at City.
A left-sided centre-back is also a position Spurs would like to strengthen before the window closes.
Thomas Frank giving the green light for Luka Vuskovic to join Hamburg on loan could be an indication that there is confidence at Spurs that a centre-back will come in. Ideally it would be a left-footed one.
Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie had his admirers inside the club but is not a player they are considering amid interest from Arsenal. With Frank often switching to a back three, a late move for a senior defender remains possible.