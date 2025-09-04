Daniel Levy steps down as Tottenham Hotspur chairman after 25 years

Daniel Levy has stepped down as executive chairman at Tottenham Hotspur after 25 years in the role.

He had been the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League after purchasing a stake in Spurs from Lord Alan Sugar in December 2000.

Levy had overseen the building of a new training ground and stadium over the last quarter of a century, but also faced criticism from the fanbase for a lack of investment in transfers.

This summer, Levy appointed Thomas Frank as the club's new men's manager and Martin Ho for the women's side, It followed the departures of Ange Postecoglou and Robert Vilahamn respectively.

During his tenure, Spurs won the League Cup and the Europa League in May, as well as reaching the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino.

In a statement, Levy said: "I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees.

"We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community. I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

"I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn't always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately."

At boardroom level in the last few months, Vinai Venkatesham was hired as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) while Peter Charrington joined the board and will step into the newly created role of non-executive chairman.

A club statement added: "This is all part of the club's ambition to ensure that it is set up to deliver long-term sporting success... There are no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of the club."