Daniel Levy steps down as Tottenham Hotspur chairman after nearly 25 years

Daniel Levy has stepped down as executive chairman at Tottenham Hotspur after nearly 25 years in the role.

A source close to the Lewis family trust which owns the majority stake in Spurs told Sky News that they want "more wins more often" in a "new era" for the club.

Levy had been the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League after purchasing a stake in Spurs from Lord Alan Sugar in December 2000.

Levy had overseen the building of a new training ground and stadium over the last quarter of a century, but also faced criticism from the fanbase for a lack of investment in transfers.

This summer, Levy appointed Thomas Frank as the club's new men's manager and Martin Ho for the women's side, It followed the departures of Ange Postecoglou and Robert Vilahamn respectively.

During his tenure, Spurs won the League Cup and the Europa League in May, as well as reaching the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino.

In a statement, Levy said: "I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees.

"We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community. I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

"I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn't always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately."

At boardroom level in the last few months, Vinai Venkatesham was hired as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) while Peter Charrington joined the board and will step into the newly created role of non-executive chairman.

A club statement added: "This is all part of the club's ambition to ensure that it is set up to deliver long-term sporting success... There are no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of the club."

In early August, Levy gave an interview with The Overlap and addressed criticism over his ownership, amid regular protests from Spurs fans against both him and the ENIC Group, which also has a stake in the club.

The 63-year-old believed his role in building the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium means he will only get credit for his work once he has left the club - which he now has - before adding that he shares in the Spurs fans' pain when they do not succeed on the pitch.

"When I'm not here, I'm sure I'll get the credit," said Levy.

"When you come here and look at this wonderful building - and the fact that other clubs are trying to copy what we're doing - it should be a sign that we did something a bit bold and right.

Spurs managers under Daniel Levy 1998 to 2001: George Graham 2001: David Pleat (caretaker) 2001 to 2003: Glenn Hoddle 2003: David Pleat (caretaker) 2004: Jaques Santini 2004 to 2007: Martin Jol 2007: Clive Allen and Alex Inglethorpe (caretaker) 2007 to 2008: Juande Ramos 2008: Clive Allen and Alex Inglethorpe (caretaker) 2008 to 2012: Harry Redknapp 2012 to 2013: Andre Villas-Boas 2013 to 2014: Tim Sherwood 2014 to 2019: Mauricio Pochettino 2019 to 2021: Jose Mourinho 2021: Ryan Mason (interim) 2021: Nuno Espirito Santo 2021 to 2023: Antonio Conte 2023: Cristian Stellini (interim) 2023: Ryan Mason (interim) 2023 to 2025: Ange Postecoglou 2025 to present: Thomas Frank

"Of course [fan unrest] hurts, but their pain is also my pain. I want to win and when we're not playing well and not winning, believe me - I suffer as well.

"It ruins my whole weekend. It's horrible. You're in this to win. When you don't win, it's not fun."

One of the criticisms Levy had is an overinvolvement in the football side of the club, despite a strong track record in the commercial success of Spurs.

Asked if that criticism is fair, Levy replied: "I would say that's completely unfair. People who have worked in this club and understand the workings of the football side of this club, I do not interfere at all in the decision-making of this player versus that player. It is always the coach and the technical staff.

"The only way I get involved is when they decide which player they want to buy or sell, I will go out and do my very best for this football club. But I'm not interfering in the football decisions.

"It's not different from any other club. It's not just me, it's a board. When we went through the decision to appoint Thomas, there were a number of people involved, in which I was just one of them."

He also added that winning the Europa League was his best achievement at the club, saying: "It has to be. Also when we came back here a few days later and did the parade. The outpouring of emotion for everyone to see around the world was amazing.

"It was nothing to do with the money, it was all about [that] we needed a trophy. I promise you. The money, you realise a few days later that we're in the Champions League. But it was about getting a trophy. It's my proudest moment."

Fan views: 'Sad day for Spurs' - but should Levy have gone after the new stadium was opened?

Geoff31s: Who do we blame if things go wrong again? From a footballing perspective I'm excited for what is to come. He has a lot of faults but he's built the club, an amazing stadium, great training stadium and put us firmly on the map. Let's hope the future is bright

Dave S: Sad day for Spurs, I think Levy will leave a lasting legacy; new stadium and major European silverware. I hope that the club's trajectory is still positive, else wise the fans who called for a resignation will come to rue their remonstrations!

Stephen : I wish to thank him for all he's done. He gets a lot of stick from fans with regards to his dealings but just look at where we are now and where we were 25 years ago. A lot of it is because of Daniel Levy. I hope that this is because he wants to leave and not anything other. Coys

Kevin: Finally! Should have happened once the stadium opened. People say the only reason Villa and Newcastle can't compete is because of PSR. The only reason Spurs couldn't compete was Levy. Spurs have hundreds of millions of PSR Headroom. Tottenham are coming for the Premier League.

Johnny Cakes: End of an era. Good luck and thank you, Daniel. There's been a few positives and many disappointments during your tenure, not that is all on your shoulders, ENIC have been a lot to blame.

Connor: Glad he's gone to be honest, we need to be competitive at the top end of the league and not keep sacking managers like we always do. Hopefully new executive chairman will push the club forward and not worry too much about business all the time!!

Josh: Absolutely delighted. Levy has hamstrung us for far too long with his penny pinching, self imposed wage caps, false promises and blaming passing approach to running the club. Yes he has built us into a financially self sufficient club but he lost sight the football side year ago

MattS: He should be applauded for the phenomenal development of our club. The best stadium in the Premier League, best training facilities, time and again investing in top managers, a significant net spend on transfers, and of course culminating in a major trophy. Will be missed.