Thomas Frank: Tottenham boss admits he is not enjoying his reign so far but hard work will be worth it in the long run

Thomas Frank has admitted that he is not enjoying his managerial reign at Tottenham so far but is looking forward to being able to look back on his difficult start positively.

Frank has fallen under increasing pressure from supporters following a string of poor performances, with travelling away fans chanting 'boring, boring Tottenham Hotspur' during their 0-0 draw with Brentford on New Year's Day.

The former Bees boss has said he understands their frustrations and has admitted he is not happy with where the club is at but insists the short-term suffering will be worth it in the long run.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur

"So the short answer is no [I'm not enjoying my time]," Frank said when asked about whether he was enjoying his tenure so far.

"When I pull myself out of it and look down, I think what a privilege to be in charge of this fantastic club in a period where it's a big transition. I think someone told me that we have changed eight leadership guys in the top of the club.

"The transition, there has never been as much in 140 years. There's a lot of changes, but the potential is huge.

"That's part of it. I'm looking forward to looking back at it and thinking, what a big learning [experience]. Now I'm enjoying it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Frank responds to getting booed by the travelling Tottenham Hotspur fans at Brentford after 0-0 draw

Frank added: "When you need to put in a big, big shift and it's not smooth and it's tough, it's probably difficult to enjoy it.

"I'll give you an example. If I run hard, I don't enjoy that moment. But I know I need to keep my head down and run hard to get through it, to get my fitness up or to win a race, whatever it is.

"We're in a situation where you need to run hard, to stay in it, to get through it. And then on the other side, when you look back on this spell we think 'what a learning experience', that made it so much better for the future.

"It's definitely a marathon. It definitely seems like it's one of the little bit more heavy miles I'm on now. But head down and keep going."

Image: Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank during the defeat to Fulham

Frank admits Tottenham are 'boring' as they search to find right balance

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Frank gives a long explanation as to why Tottenham have been labelled as 'boring' by their own fans

Fans have become critical of Frank's system as Tottenham struggle to implement an attacking style the supporters are clamouring for.

That was further highlighted when it took until the 93rd minute for Spurs to muster a shot on target against Brentford, and Frank has admitted his side have much to improve on offensively.

"It's not perfect. We want to be a free flowing team. I think a couple of things I want to reinforce positively is the last two away performances," he said.

"The foundation we are building was very strong against Crystal Palace and Brentford. I think we were very good defensively. I think we understood how to close down their transitions.

Image: Archie Gray celebrates his goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Crystal Palace with team-mate Richarlison during the 1-0 win

"We're working very hard and understand frustration. I share them too.

"There's a few things that we need to do our best to improve. One of them is, for example, against Brentford we lost the ball with unforced errors 25 times.

"I showed those 25 clips to the players today. All that can be adjusted. Of course, football is a game of mistakes. You lose the ball, so that can happen because of bad decision, bad touch or concentration.

"So, that's the one level we need to do. And the next bit is the patterns and the structure and getting in the right positions. We didn't get that right last night. I showed that again to the players today. That is my responsibility together with the coaches.

Missing players for Tottenham vs Brentford Lucas Bergvall, injury

Dejan Kulusevski, injury

James Maddison, injury

Dominic Solanke, injury

Destiny Udogie, injury

Xavi Simons, suspension

Pape Matar Sarr, AFCON

Yves Bissouma, AFCON

"And then the third thing. I think it's also okay to mention that we still lack some very important offensive players. It's been out for a while. I don't want to mention it again.

"It's unfortunately very boring. But that's the fact. We need to do everything we can to put an attacking, intense, front-foot performance out against Sunderland in two days' time.

"I'll do everything I can to make sure we do that. And if we do that and get three points, it's seven from three, which is very good."