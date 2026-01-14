Conor Gallagher to Tottenham: Atletico Madrid midfielder joins Spurs in £34m deal after Aston Villa interest

Tottenham have completed the signing of England midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £34m.

Aston Villa also approached Atletico over Gallagher, wanting him on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, but the LaLiga club weren't keen unless it was an obligation to buy.

Sky Sports News reported that Spurs were in the market for a midfielder after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for the majority of the season with a hamstring injury. Gallagher has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal.

"I'm so happy and excited to be here, taking the next step in my career at an amazing club," said Gallagher.

"I wanted to be a Spurs player and thankfully the club felt the same. It was very easy, it happened very quickly and I'm ready to get on the pitch.

"I know how great the fans are, I'm really happy to be a part of it here and want to create special moments and memories together."

Spurs head coach Thomas Frank said: "Conor is a top midfielder, who we have worked tirelessly to add to our squad.

"He is still young, so has plenty of room for improvement, but also has huge experience across the Premier League, LaLiga and with the England national team.

"Conor has captained teams so will bring leadership, maturity, character and personality to our dressing room, while his running power, pressing ability and eye for goal will strengthen us in a key area of the pitch.

"I'm excited about working with him every day and I know the fans will love what he will bring to the team."

Gallagher, 25, signed for Atletico in the summer of 2024 for around £38m.

He brings plenty of experience in the Premier League, having made 136 appearances in the competition for the likes of West Brom, Crystal Palace and Chelsea prior to joining Atletico Madrid.

Image: Gallagher provides considerable work rate and ample attacking output

Spurs confirmed the extent of Bentancur's injury on Tuesday, after the South American midfielder underwent surgery on his right hamstring.

A statement from the club read: "The Uruguay international midfielder suffered the injury during our Premier League fixture at Bournemouth last week and will now commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff."

Elsewhere, no member of Thomas Frank's first-team squad is currently allowed to leave the club.

Mathys Tel has interest from Paris FC and Radu Dragusin from Roma - but they are still part of Frank's plans.

Spurs are also finalising a £13m deal for Santos left-back Souza. The 19-year-old is being brought in to provide cover and competition for Destiny Udogie.