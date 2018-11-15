Charlie Mulgrew signs new two-and-a-half-year Blackburn deal

Charlie Mulgrew has committed himself to Blackburn until the 2021

Charlie Mulgrew has committed his future to Blackburn by signing a new two-and-a-half-year contract.

Mulgrew joined Rovers in August 2016 from Celtic, where he made over 200 appearances. He won five league titles, two Scottish FA Cups and one Scottish League Cup.

The 32-year-old defender and captain was a key part of Blackburn's team that secured an immediate return to the Championship last season.

He scored 14 times during the campaign including the goal that sent Rovers up at Doncaster and was rewarded with a place in both the EFL's Team of the Season and PFA League One Team of the Year.

Mulgrew's fine form has continued this season. He has scored four goals with Blackburn just two points off the top six.

The Scotland international, who has 39 caps for his country, has now scored 21 goals in 89 games for the club.

His new deal will keep him at Rovers until the summer of 2021.