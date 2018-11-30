Tony Mowbray signs three-year Blackburn contract extension

Tony Mowbray has extended his stay at Ewood Park

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has signed a new three-year contract.

Mowbray, who was appointed by Blackburn in February 2017, was unable to stop the club being relegated to Sky Bet League One in his opening season.

However, in his first full campaign at Ewood Park he guided Blackburn back to the Sky Bet Championship and has led a steady ship this season with the club in mid-table, earning him a new deal.

In a statement, Mowbray said: "I'm humbled, first and foremost, to have been offered the opportunity to sign a new contract at such an amazing football club.

"I have been here for 20 months now and have found it to be an amazing place with great people working here.

"I said on day one that the history of the club is something that attracted me, but when you get inside the building and see the infrastructure of this place and more importantly the people who work here, I felt very much at home.

"I've enjoyed the journey so far, but there is still a long way to go. In my mind, it is always about trying to build, improve and get better.

"I feel as if we can prove to the owners that we can get them back on the right road towards the Premier League. I'm sure they will invest in this team and support the club back to where we belong."

Blackburn Rovers' chief executive Steve Waggott added: "This is the second time I have worked with Tony and what always shines through when working with him is his passion, hard work, enthusiasm and honesty.

"His attention to detail and style of management has already brought success to Rovers by gaining promotion at the first attempt out of League One and back to the Championship.

"His vast experience and knowledge of the game is building a platform for hopefully future success and I am delighted we have secured his services until 2022."