Blackburn Rovers suspend individual over Derrick Williams social media abuse

Blackburn Rovers have suspended an individual from attending matches at Ewood Park after defender Derrick Williams was abused on social media.

Sky Sports News understands Lancashire Police have also taken action against the individual in addition to the club suspension pending the completion of the legal process.

March 14, 2019

A club spokesman said: "Rovers wish to remind supporters that the club will not tolerate discriminatory language after Derrick Williams was subjected to racist abuse on social media.

"The individual has been dealt with by the police and suspended from Ewood Park pending the completion of the legal process."

Former Aston Villa and Bristol City defender Williams made his 100th league start for Rovers in the 3-0 win at home to Wigan on Tuesday.