Craig Conway keen to remain in England after leaving Blackburn Rovers

Craig Conway is keen to remain in England after leaving Blackburn Rovers

Craig Conway is keen to remain in English football despite calling time on his spell with Blackburn Rovers.

The winger is leaving Ewood Park after five-and-a-half years, but wants to find a new club in the Sky Bet Championship rather than return to Scotland.

The 34-year-old started his career at Ayr United before moving to Dundee United in 2006.

He scored twice in the final as Dundee United won the Scottish Cup in 2010, before clinching a move to Cardiff City the following summer.

Conway called time on his spell with Rovers after making 26 appearances for the club this season

Conway helped Cardiff win the Championship in 2013 before joining Brighton on loan the following season.

He joined Blackburn in January 2014 for an undisclosed fee and went on to make 200 appearances for the club, helping them to win promotion from League One in 2018.

He made 26 appearances in all competitions last season as Blackburn finished 15th in the Championship.