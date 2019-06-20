Blackburn fixtures: Sky Bet Championship 2019/20

Blackburn Rovers will begin their Sky Bet Championship 2019/20 campaign by hosting Charlton at Ewood Park.

Rovers' first away game of the season will be a trip to London to face Fulham.

Blackburn will host Birmingham on Boxing Day before travelling to Huddersfield three days later.

Rovers' final game of the season will be an away fixture at Luton.

August

3: Charlton Athletic (h)

10: Fulham (a)

17: Middlesbrough (h)

20: Hull City (a)

24: Cardiff City (h)

31: West Brom (a)

September

14: Millwall (h)

21: Reading (a)

28: Luton Town (h)

October

1: Nottingham Forest (h)

5: QPR (a)

19: Huddersfield Town (h)

22: Birmingham City (a)

26: Preston North End (a)

November

2: Sheffield Wednesday (h)

09: Leeds United (a)

23: Barnsley (h)

27: Brentford (h)

30: Stoke City (a)

December

7: Derby County (h)

11: Swansea City (a)

14: Bristol City (a)

21: Wigan Athletic (h)

26: Birmingham City (h)

29: Huddersfield Town (a)

January

1: Nottingham Forest (a)

11: Preston North End (h)

18: Sheffield Wednesday (a)

25: QPR (h)

February

1: Middlesbrough (a)

8: Fulham (h)

11: Hull City (h)

15: Charlton Athletic (a)

22: Brentford (a)

26: Stoke City (h)

29: Swansea City (h)

March

7: Derby County (a)

14: Bristol City (h)

18: Wigan (a)

21: Barnsley (a)

April

4: Leeds United (h)

10: Cardiff City (a)

13: West Brom (h)

18: Millwall (a)

25: Reading (h)

May

2: Luton Town (a)

