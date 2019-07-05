Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow interesting Blackburn

Karl Darlow has been at Newcastle for five years

Karl Darlow has attracted interest from Blackburn, Sky sources understand.

The Newcastle goalkeeper is being targeted as a replacement for David Raya, who is closing in on a move to Brentford.

An official offer is yet to be made by Blackburn, who want to bring in an experienced goalkeeper.

Darlow joined Newcastle in 2014 but only started regularly during their season in the Championship in 2016/17.

He made just one appearance last season in the EFL Cup second-round defeat to his former club Nottingham Forest.