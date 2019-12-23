Blackburn's team of the decade

David Dunn spent 14 seasons at Blackburn across two spells

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Blackburn fan Mike Delap gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Not a position of strength over the last decade for Rovers but I'm giving the honour to the Spanish flyer who went from youth academy prospect to a League One goalkeeper of the season. Not a "name" like Paul Robinson but capable of some breathtaking saves.

Right-back: Brett Emerton

At the start of the decade, utility-man Emerton was a pillar of consistency at a time when the world seemed to be caving in. Often overlooked due to his six and seven out of 10 performances every week. But I would have given my left arm for more of that type of player in the last 10 years.

Centre-back: Charlie Mulgrew

His time at Rovers has seemingly ended in less than desirable circumstances. But he will forever be fondly remembered for his exploits in the League One promotion campaign. A talisman who scored nearly one goal in every four games.

Centre-back: Chris Samba

A journey back to the start of the decade and perhaps the decline of a once formidable force. But still one strong enough to make the team despite the slightly turbulent last two years he spent at Ewood Park. A colossus in the air and a fan favourite who chipped in with his fair share of goals to boot.

Left-back: Martin Olsson

A personal favourite of mine. A player who used to glide across the pitch and provide regular attacking service from his flank. On top of that, a thoroughly nice chap to boot.

Right-midfield: Tom Cairney

Slightly controversial as he is not *technically* a right winger but that is where he spent the bulk of his time at Ewood Park. The most majestic of players who seemed to have the ball under a constant spell. Inexplicably sold to Fulham for next to nothing.

Central midfield: David Dunn

A club legend. Powerful. Talented. A local boy come good. That late equaliser against Burnley at Ewood means he gets on the list on the strength of that alone.

Central midfield: Bradley Dack

Just edges out hard-to-love Steven N'Zonzi, Dack warrants inclusion on the grounds he is the biggest bargain of all the bargain signings. A lost soul who has found himself again, he is a fine footballer and a cornerstone of our recent upturn in fortunes under Tony Mowbray.

Left-midfield: Morten Gamst Pedersen

Often a frustrating presence at Ewood Park but delivered the most wicked set-pieces imaginable. When he scored it was always a beauty. Oh and his hair was immaculate.

Striker: Jordan Rhodes

Forget the forlorn figure of recent times, when Rhodes played at Blackburn Rovers he scored. A lot. He was the most one dimensional sort of footballer imaginable with no other noticeable skills. No pace. No strength and no hold-up play. He just scored, and that's absolutely fine by me.

Striker: Rudy Gestede

Gestede JUST edges out Danny Graham for reasons difficult to explain. Signed from Cardiff for about £200k, he became the most dominant aerial forward at Rovers since dare I say it, Alan Shearer (with the possible exception of Roque Santa Cruz).

He is nowhere near that calibre of Shearer but the number of goals scored in the Championship via Rudy's head was staggering.