Tony Parkes: Blackburn legend diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

Tony Parkes spent 34 years at Ewood Park

Former Blackburn player and coach Tony Parkes has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Parkes, 70, spent 34 years at Ewood Park both as a player and a member of the coaching staff, taking the caretaker manager role on six separate occasions.

He played an integral role in Blackburn's 1995 Premier League title win under Kenny Dalglish.

The news was confirmed by his daughter Natalie.

Parkes left Blackburn in 2004 and went on to join the coaching staff at Blackpool, serving the Seasiders as caretaker manager after Simon Grayson's departure, before he left in May 2009.