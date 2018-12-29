Aston Villa recall Tommy Elphick from loan spell at Hull City

Tommy Elphick joined Aston Villa from Bournemouth in 2016

Tommy Elphick has been recalled by Aston Villa from his loan spell at Hull City.

The 31-year-old defender arrived at the KCOM Stadium in August and made 18 appearances for the Tigers, scoring one goal.

Aston Villa announced the centre-back will be returning to Villa Park and will be eligible to play against QPR on New Year's Day.

"Thank you so much to everyone at Hull City for the past few months," Elphick said. "Being recalled is a result of us all doing well and I hope the good form continues into the new year.

"Ultimately I'm absolutely delighted to go back to Aston Villa and get going under the new manager and adding to this exciting group of players pushing for another promotion."

Aston Villa signed Elphick from Bournemouth for £3m in 2016, but he only made 31 appearances for the club before moving out on loan to Reading in January 2018.

Elphick won promotion with the Cherries from League One in 2013 and the Championship in 2015.