Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland to miss rest of season due to injury

Orjan Nyland will undergo surgery next week

Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland requires surgery on his ruptured Achilles and will miss the rest of the season.

The Norway international, who made 23 appearances for Villa this season, suffered the injury during a training session on December 30.

"There was nothing that could be done about it. It was just one of those things," said Villa boss Dean Smith.

"He was warming up and then it's just gone. He will have an operation next week and that should put him out for the season."

Jed Steer started in goal for Aston Villa's 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers on New Year's Day after the club recalled him from his loan spell with Charlton.

Smith also has Andre Moreira and Mark Bunn to call upon while Croatia international Lovre Kalinic joins this month.

Jack Grealish could miss another month with a shin injury

Meanwhile, Smith says Jack Grealish is likely to be sidelined with his shin injury until February while Axel Tuanzebe could miss up to two months after having foot surgery.

"Jack is out of the boot now and he's back walking," said Smith. "I don't expect to see him in January but things have surprised me before.

"It was a bone stress injury. He has had to rest it. It's been frustrating for him because he's not feeling it so much now.

"He's going to have another scan on it and we will see where we are from there.

"Axel has had the operation so he will be out for the next eight to 10 weeks, I would have thought."