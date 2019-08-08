John McGinn signs new Aston Villa contract

2:49 Midfielder John McGinn, after signing a new deal at the club, believes Aston Villa needed the big summer spending spree in order to survive in the Premier League Midfielder John McGinn, after signing a new deal at the club, believes Aston Villa needed the big summer spending spree in order to survive in the Premier League

Aston Villa have confirmed midfielder John McGinn has signed a new five-year deal with the club.

Signing from Hibernian in August 2018, the midfielder scored seven times in his first year at Villa, including one which helped the side gain promotion - the second goal against Derby in the Championship play-off final in May.

The Scotland international was also voted both Fans' Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards.

On the deal, McGinn said: "I have loved every minute of my time at Aston Villa and I am delighted to commit myself to the club for the long term."

CEO Christian Purslow added: "We are delighted to secure John's services for the long term at Aston Villa.

"He is the type of player Dean Smith and our ownership group want to build our club around: young, determined, athletic, technically-gifted and passionate about winning."

