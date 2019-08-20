Kevin MacDonald leaves Aston Villa after bullying investigation

Kevin MacDonald has left Aston Villa following a bullying investigation

Aston Villa youth team coach Kevin MacDonald has left the club “with immediate effect” following an investigation into allegations of bullying.

In a statement, Villa apologised to the former players affected by the behaviour of MacDonald, who was a youth and reserve team coach in two spells over a 25-year period from the mid-1990s.

Gareth Farrelly, who played for Villa from 1992-1997, described MacDonald's coaching regime as "a culture of verbal and physical bullying" in an interview with The Guardian in December 2018.

"Aston Villa can confirm Kevin MacDonald has left his position as head of football development with immediate effect," a club statement read.

"Mr MacDonald had been reallocated to non-player facing duties pending completion of an independent investigation into allegations published in The Guardian newspaper in December 2018 about his past conduct.

MacDonald was a youth and reserve team coach at Villa

"That investigation carried out by barrister Jack Mitchell has now concluded and the results delivered to the board. As the report forms part of an employee disciplinary process, the club is unable to provide details in public, although copies of Mr Mitchell's investigation have been provided to the FA, Premier League and statutory authorities.

"Mr Mitchell appealed for individuals to come forward to give evidence and we are especially grateful to those former players who assisted him in his investigation.

"Aston Villa wishes to apologise to all former players who were affected by behaviour which would not be tolerated by the club today.

"Our approach to safeguarding is now unrecognisable from the past and has been described as excellent in recent EFL and Ofsted audits. The club will now begin a search for his successor."

MacDonald remained as the head of football development at Villa until this week, although he was removed from contact with players after Mitchell's investigation was launched in December.