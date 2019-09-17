Aston Villa and FA will not take further action after Tyrone Mings-Anwar El Ghazi bust-up

0:56 During Aston Villa's match with West Ham, team-mates Tyrone Mings and Anwar El Ghazi went head-to-head quite literally after a disagreement on the pitch in the first half During Aston Villa's match with West Ham, team-mates Tyrone Mings and Anwar El Ghazi went head-to-head quite literally after a disagreement on the pitch in the first half

Neither the FA nor Aston Villa will take any further action against Tyrone Mings and Anwar El Ghazi over their clash at Villa Park.

Villa boss Dean Smith is content that the matter was addressed by the team in the dressing room at half-time, after the two team-mates came together during the 0-0 draw with West Ham, and the matter is now closed.

And because the incident was seen by the on-field official Mike Dean and reviewed by the VAR official at Stockley Park on the night, the FA is not able to take any retrospective action either.

FA rules state that a player can be sent off for violent conduct, even if that is directed at someone other than an opponent.

In this case, there was contact when El Ghazi pushed his head towards Mings, but Dean did not feel it was sufficiently aggressive to warrant a red card.

The referee paused the game to allow VAR time to review his decision, and the review concurred with his interpretation.

The FA has also looked at whether Arthur Masuaku made any infringement on the rules by taking as long as 35 seconds to leave the field after he was sent off for a second bookable offence - and decided not to take further action.

Dean's match report included a reference to Masuaku refusing to leave the field promptly while appealing to the referee along with his team-mates.