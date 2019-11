Dalian Atkinson: Police constable charged with murder of former Aston Villa player

Dalian Atkinson played for clubs including Aston Villa, Ipswich and Man City

A police constable has been charged with the murder of former Aston Villa footballer Dalian Atkinson, who died after being tasered near his father's home in Telford in 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Jenny Hopkins, from the CPS, said in a statement: "Following the death of Dalian Atkinson in Telford on 15 August 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised a charge of murder against a West Mercia police constable.

"A second police constable, from the same force, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH). Mr Atkinson's family has been informed.

"This decision was made following a careful review of all the evidence presented to us by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following an investigation.

"Criminal proceedings against the two police officers are now active and they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Atkinson won the League Cup with Villa in 1994

The officers will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday afternoon after an appearance at the City's magistrates' court.

Speaking on behalf of the family of Mr Atkinson, solicitor Kate Maynard, of Hickman and Rose, said: "Dalian's family welcomes the decision to put the conduct of police officers before a jury but regrets that already more than three years have passed since Dalian died.

"They ask for their privacy to be respected and press for the criminal proceedings to progress without delay or obstruction."

The decision to charge both officers comes after the case was referred to the CPS to consider potential charges by the police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Atkinson also played for Real Sociedad during the 1990s

Three West Mercia Police officers were interviewed twice under criminal caution and served with gross misconduct notices following Mr Atkinson's death.

The retired 48-year-old, who also played for Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, died after police used a taser during an incident in the Trench area of Telford.

Relatives said Mr Atkinson was suffering a number of health issues and had a weak heart when a taser was deployed in the early hours of Monday August 15 2016.

He went into cardiac arrest in an ambulance on his way to hospital and medics were unable to save him.

At the time, West Mercia Police said officers were called amid concerns "for the safety of an individual".

The IOPC said its investigation gathered evidence which indicated that police contact with Mr Atkinson involved the use of a taser, followed by a period of restraint and other uses of force.

In a statement issued by Mr Atkinson's siblings after his death, they said: "Dalian grew to be a kind, caring and protective brother, with a lively personality; he was funny and cheeky.

"He always brought life and energy to family gatherings - when Dalian turned up, we knew there would be laughter and banter."