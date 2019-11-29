Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith signs new four-year contract
Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has signed a new four-year contract to keep him at Villa Park until 2023.
Smith joined Villa in October 2018 and successfully guided the club to promotion in his first season in charge after winning the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off final against Derby County.
Villa are currently four points clear of the relegation places in 15th place in their first season back in the Premier League.
Smith, a boyhood Villa fan, said: "I'm really happy to have committed my long term future to the club.
"I'm looking forward to all the challenges that come with re-establishing Aston Villa as a top Premier League club."
Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow added: "The board is delighted that Dean has signed a new four-year contract which puts him at the heart of the club's long term rebuilding plans."