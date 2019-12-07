Former Aston Villa manager Ron Saunders passes away

Ron Saunders has died aged 87

Former Aston Villa manager Ron Saunders has passed away at the age of 87.

He is widely regarded as one of the club's greatest ever managers, as he guided Villa to promotion in his first season in charge, lifted two League Cups and steered the club to a league championship in 1980/81.

Saunders also managed Villa's rivals Birmingham and West Brom, as well as Yeovil, Oxford, Manchester City and Norwich, whom he promoted to the top flight in 1972.

Aston Villa said: "It is the sad duty of the football club to announce that our former manager Ron Saunders has passed away at the age of 87.

"He died earlier today, Saturday 7th December, at 3pm and his family have asked for their privacy to be respected at such a difficult time."

As a mark of respect, the players will wear black armbands and hold a period of applause in the match against Leicester on Sunday afternoon.