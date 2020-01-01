Tom Heaton and Wesley stretchered off injured in Aston Villa win

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Burnley in the Premier League

Aston Villa pair Tom Heaton and Wesley were stretchered off with injuries during their 2-1 win at Burnley.

England international goalkeeper Heaton failed to get back to his feet after attempting to save Chris Wood's header in the 80th minute.

He was down for around five minutes with a twisted right knee and was subsequently replaced by Orjan Nyland.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Burnley in the Premier League

Heaton became the second Villa player to be stretchered off after striker Wesley had gone off 10 minutes earlier.

The Brazilian was on the receiving end of a tackle from Burnley defender Ben Mee and looked to have an issue with his right leg.

Villa manager Dean Smith said: "Both of them felt their knee. We're not sure of the prognosis as of yet. We will let them go and have a scan and see from there.

"Wesley felt something after the tackle from Ben Mee and Tom's was when he was trying to claw the ball out of the top corner.

Villa's Wesley receives treatment after a strong challenge from Ben Mee

"It's too early to know but our medical staff are with them now.

"They're two big players for the football club, so it certainly takes the gloss off [the win] but a tremendous performance from the boys today."

Wesley opened the scoring for Villa in the 27th minute, before a fantastic strike from Jack Grealish doubled their lead before half-time.

Wood's header, which resulted in Heaton's injury, made it 2-1 at Turf Moor, but Villa held out for the win which sees them climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.